“JUDEEEEE”: Joel Embiid ecstatic as Jude Bellingham scores match-winning goal in El Clasico to hand Real Madrid comeback win 

Joel Embiid, like many football fans around the world, tuned in to El Clasico to see Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two clubs have been colliding since 1902 and it's proven to be one of the most thrilling clashes of rivals in all of sports. The latest meeting between the two clubs was no different, as Jude Bellingham notched a late winner to seal a 2-1 win for Real Madrid.

The match started off with Barcelona jumping out to a 1-0 lead behind a goal from Gundogan in the sixth minute. Throughout the first half of the match, Bellingham was nearly nonexistent as he found himself unable to get going.

After taking the pitch for the second half, Bellingham began to take over for Real Madrid, notching an equalizer goal in the 69th minute to keep hope alive. During added time, Bellingham then netted a long-range go-ahead goal to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead.

The massive goal drew an immediate response from reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who took to social media to react. As a notable football fan and Real Madrid fan, he couldn't have been happier with the win.

Moments after Bellingham notched the match-winning goal, Embiid made a post that was reflective of how many Real Madrid fans felt in the moment.

Joel Embiid's love for football and his support for Real Madrid

While many NBA fans know Joel Embiid for his dominant two-way play on the basketball court, many fans don't know just how much he loves the game of football. Over the years, Embiid has expressed support for Real Madrid publicly a number of times.

Much like many fans, Embiid frequently takes to social media to share his thoughts during matches when he's able to watch. Nine years ago, he emphatically named the club as his favorite to watch on Twitter.

More recently, he, like many others, weighed in on the UEFA Champions League final where Madrid defeated Liverpool FC. In addition to Embiid throwing his support behind the club, notable NBA superstar Luka Doncic also shared his support for the club as well.

Both took to the platform then known as Twitter to celebrate the Champions League win.

In addition to watching football, Joel Embiid has also been one of the top-ranked FIFA Ultimate Team players for many years now. In a moment that went viral at the time, he once even famously proclaimed playing FUT is harder than guarding Anthony Davis.

