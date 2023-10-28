“Jump hook like, ‘Who’s your daddy?’”: Paul Pierce roasts Anthony Davis after Nikola Jokic outplays him on opening night

Former Boston Celtics star and media personality Paul Pierce mocked Anthony Davis after the Los Angeles star was outplayed by Nikola Jokic. The outspoken Pierce made fun of Davis during an appearance on the KGCertified podcast. Pierce ridiculed Davis for allowing Jokic to shoot so many jump shots over him when the two were matched up.

Anthony Davis' Lakers lost the opening night game 119-107 in a re-run of last year's Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic finished the game with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He went on to shoot 12-22 from the floor, including an impressive 3-5 from the three-point line.

Anthony Davis netted 17 points in the first half before going scoreless in the second half. Speaking on the podcast, Pierce thought that the big man was not ready for game one of the NBA season.

"(Jokic) was backing dude(Davis) down, going to the jump hook like, who is your daddy? You are supposed to be up for that game one..."

Paul Pierce was on the podcast set with former NBA player Kevin Garnett. "KG" chimed in on Pierce's comments, saying Davis was not a "quick starter".

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets start up where they left off last season

Celebrations started even before the Nuggets won the match. Denver hung the Championship banner in the arena and was presented with their rings before the game started.

Once the game started, the Nuggets picked up from where they left off last season. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals en route to their first NBA title.

There was a lot of trash talk directed towards the Lakers in Denver’s championship celebration parade and the following offseason. The Lakers failed to take the chance to respond to all the talk in their first meeting with the Nuggets.

While the Lakers started strong by taking the lead, it didn't stick once LeBron James went to the bench in the middle of the first quarter. The Lakers shot a poor 1/8 with LeBron out and Denver was able to take an 18-point lead in the second quarter.

The Denver Nuggets outscored the Lakers by 17 points with Anthony Davis on the floor. The Lakers big man struggled mightily on the boards, only grabbing his first rebound with 3:22 left until halftime. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic capped the successful night with his first triple-double of the season.