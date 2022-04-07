“Just 1 day after the epic fail of LeBron James’ actually missing the play-in tournament… They dropped this” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James is a ‘media manipulator’ after his comments on Steph Curry

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has come under immense criticism of late due to his comments about wanting to play with Steph Curry.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless condemned the comments by King James and said it was an attempt to distract the media from his team's shortcomings this season. Bayless said:

"This was nothing but an alterior motive. What do I always call LeBron James? Master Media Manipulator. He and the great Maverick Carter have just done it to the media world again. They have brilliantly and fairly deviantly changed the narrative."

"No coincidence that just one day after the epic fail of LeBron James' team actually missing the Play-In Tournament, they dropped this clip as the next Shop."

King James has always talked about how he was very fond of Steph Curry and his abilities on the court, so much so that the Lakers superstar has picked the Golden State Warriors guard on numerous occasions for his All-Star team and in all likelihood, the only way James can team up with Curry is in the NBA All-Star Game.

Recapping LeBron James and Steph Curry's All-Star Game

"The Baby-Faced Assassin" in action

After an underwhelming Dunk Contest, all eyes were on the All-Star Game, and LeBron James and Steph Curry duly obliged by putting on a show. While the game wasn't as competitive as the one in 2020, the fans were treated to a spectacle by the two players who have carried the league in the last decade.

Curry started the game and brought the place to life with his incredible explosion from beyond the arc throughout the game. Curry finished with 50 points in 36 minutes, while shooting 27 times from the perimeter and making 16 of them, an ASG record.

Arguably the most iconic moment of the night was when the ball reached Curry's hand after beautiful ball movement involving Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Curry then hit a no-look 3-pointer from the corner, and "The Baby-Faced Assassin" turned to the crowd as soon as the ball left his palm.

However, the night wasn't going to end without LeBron James making a mark. After Zach LaVine hit a 3-pointer for Team Durant, the ball ended up in the hands of James. He hit a fadeaway from the wing while being guarded by LaVine for the game-winner. "King James" ended with 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block Sunday.

It was one of the most memorable All-Star games in recent memory as two men from Akron, Ohio, soared for fans in Cleveland and the rest of the NBA.

