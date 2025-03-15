"Just apologize" - Knicks' $80.9M wing makes feelings clear on Draymond Green demeaning Karl-Anthony Towns' personal absence

New York Knicks wing player Josh Hart believes Draymond Green should apologize to his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for his "misplaced" dig at the latter. He made his sentiments known to reporters ahead of their scheduled road game against Green and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in San Francisco.

Hart reacted to comments made by the four-time NBA champion ahead of their showdown earlier this month, which Towns missed to attend a close friend's funeral. Green, on his podcast, mistook it as the Knicks big man just ducking his longtime nemesis and former teammate Jimmy Butler, who now plays for the Warriors.

But despite getting an update on it, Green did not issue an apology and just went on to doing his podcast.

“I think KAT handled it the right way. For me I have my own podcast and all that stuff. Whenever I’m wrong about something I’ll sit there and say I was (wrong)," Hart, who is signed with the Knicks for four years worth $80.9 million said.

"For me, I wish he kind of did that, just apologized. You don’t got to be embarrassed or feel like apologizing is when you’re wrong isn’t manly. I wish he did. Now that’s in the past and we’re moving on.”

The Warriors went on to win the game over the Knicks, 114-102, with Steph Curry leading the way with 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Knicks look to even season series with Warriors

Following the issue surrounding their first encounter earlier this month, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks look to even their season series with the Golden State Warriors in their scheduled match on Saturday.

The Knicks (42-23) are looking to make it three straight victories and fortify their standing in the top half of the standings in the Eastern Conference, where they are currently in the third spot.

Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about their road game against the Warriors following Friday's practice while also briefly addressing the comments made by Draymond Green about him missing their previous matchup.

"I choose to approach that (comments) with love and not hate. I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about winning. I'm worried about playing [the Warriors on Saturday]. I'm not worried about that."

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks are coming into their game against the Warriors off a narrow 114-113 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Golden State, meanwhile, is out to win their seventh straight game and continue with their reinvigorated assault on an automatic playoff spot. It is currently at sixth spot in the West with a 38-28 record.

