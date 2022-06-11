"Just more athletically explosive; More Mamba Mentality!" - Skip Bayless on 1x All-Star from Boston Celtics scaring him more than Jayson Tatum when he's "rooting against" them

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes Jaylen Brown has displayed "more mamba mentality" than teammate Jayson Tatum. The latter has tried to emulate his idol, the late Kobe Bryant's mannerisms throughout this playoff run, especially in the NBA Finals.

Bayless hinted that Brown has comparatively been more efficient and impactful than Tatum through his latest tweet, saying:

"When I'm rooting against the Celtics, Jaylen Brown always scares me more than Jayson Tatum. Just more athletically explosive. More Mamba Mentality."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless When I'm rooting against the Celtics, Jaylen Brown always scares me more than Jayson Tatum. Just more athletically explosive. More Mamba Mentality. When I'm rooting against the Celtics, Jaylen Brown always scares me more than Jayson Tatum. Just more athletically explosive. More Mamba Mentality.

Skip Bayless picked the Golden State Warriors to win the 2022 NBA Finals. The Fox Sports analyst has considered Jaylen Brown a more significant threat throughout these playoffs and has stuck with his opinion.

Bayless had more reason to build on his take during Game 4 of the finals between the Warriors and Celtics.

Jaylen Brown finished with 21 points and six rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the floor. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but shot a measly eight of 23. He also committed a game-high six turnovers.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Celtics strike again. Yet another home playoff loss when least expected. "Soon to be superstar" Jayson Tatum: only 8-23 with 6 turnovers, disappeared in the 4th. Flawed team without consistently trustable stars. Celtics strike again. Yet another home playoff loss when least expected. "Soon to be superstar" Jayson Tatum: only 8-23 with 6 turnovers, disappeared in the 4th. Flawed team without consistently trustable stars.

Tatum struggled with turnovers and took questionable shots that may have played a part in the C's losing control over the game down the stretch.

Jayson Tatum and company fail to replicate fourth-quarter heroics in Game 4 as Steph Curry's 43-point night leads Warriors to a road win

The Boston Celtics dominated the fourth-quarters during this series until Game 4. They were the better team against the Golden State Warriors for the most part in Friday's contest at home, but lacked execution down the stretch.

Steph Cury and company outscored Ime Udoka's men 28-19 in the final 12 minutes to overturn a seven-point deficit and win 107-97.

Jaylen Brown and company blew a golden opportunity to go 3-1 up in this series with the loss. Turnovers proved to be the Celtics' Achilles heel again. They had 15 on the night, leading to 17 Warriors points.

Boston surprisingly struggled on the boards as well, as Golden State took a 61-49 advantage in that department. Steve Kerr's team scored 19 second-chance points, seven more than the Celtics in that area.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Andrew Wiggins was awesome tonight. Excellent defense all night on Jayson Tatum, a career-high 16 rebounds, and 17 points. Wiggins did everything the Warriors needed. Andrew Wiggins was awesome tonight. Excellent defense all night on Jayson Tatum, a career-high 16 rebounds, and 17 points. Wiggins did everything the Warriors needed.

Steph Curry continued his fine form in the finals as he bagged 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He shot 53.8% from the floor, including seven of 14 from long range.

Andrew Wiggins was their next best player and a key reason behind their advantage in the rebounding department. He tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Warriors.

Wiggins also limited Jayson Tatum on the defensive end, which proved decisive in the grand scheme of things.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown was arguably the best player on the floor for the Boston Celtics. With his efficiency, Boston should look to make him the primary shot-maker moving forward. That has helped them record wins before, especially when Jayson Tatum struggles offensively.

