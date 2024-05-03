"Just called me and apologized": NBA reporter Malinda Adams speaks on being shunned by Patrick Beverley

As the Milwaukee Bucks faced elimination, Patrick Beverley had a couple moments he likely regrets. The main came during his media availability at his locker when he tried to have a reporter removed.

Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks were upset in the first round by the Indiana Pacers. Dealing with the sting of being bounced from the playoffs, the veteran guard let his emotions get the best of him.

While answering questions, Patrick Beverley asked a reporter if she was subscribed to his podcast. When she answered no, he didn't want her in the media scrum anymore.

A day later, Malinda Adams spoke on the incident. In a post on social media, she said that Beverley reached out to her after their interaction to apologize for how he acted.

Beverley logged 40 minutes in the Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Pacers. He finished with six points, two rebounds and five assists.

Charles Barkley reacts to Patrick Beverley's in-game antics

Before his moment with Malinda Adams postgame, Patrick Beverley was involved in an incident during the game. This time, it was with fans sitting behind the Milwaukee Bucks' bench.

As all the starters were being subbed out at the end of the game, Beverley threw a ball at a group of Pacers fans that struck a woman in the head. The ball was then tossed back to him, where he proceeded to throw it harder at that same group.

Even though fans sometimes cross the line with their heckling, behavior like this is not acceptable for players. Such actions shine a bad light on the NBA as a whole.

Following the game, Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on Patrick Beverley's actions at the end of Game 6. He feels the veteran point guard is going to receive a hefty suspension from the league.

"Listen, I've done stupid stuff, and I got criticized," Barkley said. "That's just wrong. He's gonna get suspended for that. And that's gonna be a good one, too. 'Cause he didn't do it once. He did it twice."

As of now, there have been no talks about a possible punishment for Beverley's altercation with that group of fans. As the Bucks' season is over, he will have to serve a suspension next year if one is given.

This is not the kind of publicity any player wants heading into the offseason. Especially for someone like Beverley, who is getting ready to enter free agency. The journeyman guard signed a one-year deal last summer, and now will attempt to try and land with another team for 2025. It's worth noting Beverley will turn 36 in July.