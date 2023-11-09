"Just came out of f**king training camp" - Vexed Kevin Garnett suspects NBA players 'load managing' behind injuries

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett has often shared his criticism of today's stars, and he isn't happy with the number of players missing games due to injury early in the season.

Injuries are a part of the game, but fans aren't impressed with stars constantly getting injured. That discontent includes former stars like Garnett, who tried to play all 82 games during his career. On his show, "KG: Certified, the 6-foot-11 big man wondered why there's been a ton of injuries early on.

"There's another thing I wanted to holla about. Why do we got so many guys hurt early, early?" Garnett asked. "Bro, we just came out of a f***ing training camp. We just came out of a summer. Guys sitting two, three games with a back or a leg or a knee."

The former Boston Celtics power forward wants players to be in action. To him, it's upsetting that fans can't get a chance to watch their favorite players be active on the court. In his 21 seasons, he didn't miss a game four times while playing in at least 80 in another four and at least 76 three other times.

Most teams this season have at least one injured player. For a contending team like the Phoenix Suns, they have Devin Booker listed as out after not playing in their last game. Another All-Star for the team, Bradley Beal, recently made his debut this season after missing the first seven games.

Another contending team that is dealing with an injured star is the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis didn't play Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, which resulted in a 128-94 loss.

Kevin Garnett is worried about Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics are off to a 5-2 start. One of their biggest additions this season has been Kristaps Porzingis, who's played well. However, Kevin Garnett opened up about his concerns regarding the star big man.

"I wish Rob Williams could be with this Celtics group," Garnett said. "For Rob Williams to play backup for Porzingis. … I am just so worried about Porzingis. Man, he is the East Coast AD (Anthony Davis). When it comes to glass man. He falls, they out two weeks, four weeks, over a toenail. I am worried about him.”

Injuries have been a part of the Latvian big man's season since suffering from a major ACL injury in the 2017-18 season.

Williams, however, has had a lengthy injury history. Traded to the Portland Trail Blazers to get Jrue Holiday, he's out after six games with a knee injury that will require surgery that may end his season. In his previous five seasons, Williams has played 35 games or less three times while playing in 61 and 52 in the other two.

Worrying about Porzingis isn't terrible, but KG just has to trust that the big man won't get seriously hurt this season.

