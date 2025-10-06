  • home icon
  Basketball
  "Just fire Doc Rivers already": Bucks fans react as $10,524,700 guard gets penciled to run point next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

"Just fire Doc Rivers already": Bucks fans react as $10,524,700 guard gets penciled to run point next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 06, 2025 14:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Doc Rivers is under heavy fire right now - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks officially have a new point guard. After watching him late last year, Doc Rivers will roll with Kevin Porter Jr. as his primary ball-handler for this season.

When asked about that decision, Rivers claimed to trust the former Houston Rockets combo guard, but he admitted that there will be some growing pains as well:

“That’s a huge responsibility for him to run the team and still be aggressive," Rivers said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "That’s the hardest thing to do, I think, in basketball is from the point guard (to) understand where and when. It’s just hard. So I’m sure at times he’ll be great at it and then at times he may struggle at it, but we’ll support him and get him right.”
also-read-trending Trending

Needless to say, it didn't take long before the fans shared their honest thoughts on this decision, and while some were supportive, most of them were against it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Others still believe that Porter Jr. can help their case:

Porter Jr. finished the season in Milwaukee, and he averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 40.8% from beyond the arc and roughly 20 minutes a night.

He's an offensive catalyst who can clearly score the ball from all three levels, but whether he can be a facilitator and improve his shot selection remains to be seen.

Kevin Porter Jr. wants to play with Giannis

Still, Porter Jr. is more than glad to be in Milwaukee. If anything, he appreciates the opportunity to be back in the league after some off-the-court issues cost him some time.

Also, when asked about his return, he cited playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' competitors as his primary reason:

“I mean, we got Giannis,” he said. “That’s one thing. We got a bunch of dogs and guys that are opportunists and that are hungry and I learned a lot just being with a winning organization."

Contrary to what some fans feel, Porter Jr. believes that he can certainly be a pass-first point guard and efficiently run this offense:

“Honestly, it was good coming over here, fast-paced, being surrounded by shooters. I like to pass, of course, being a point guard, so everything was kind of easy to fit and jell," he added.

The Bucks were perhaps the most active team in the NBA offseason, and there will be plenty of pressure on Doc Rivers' team to return to championship contention.

Milwaukee Bucks

Edited by Ernesto Cova
