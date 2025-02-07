"Just the front office" - Mavericks Twitter reacts as TNT requests Dallas fans not to harm Nico Harrison and Co. in aftermath of Luka Doncic trade

Concerned about the aftermath of the shocking Luka Doncic trade earlier this week, TNT requested Dallas Mavericks fans not to harm Nico Harrison and Co., and the players when they return from their four-game road trip. A TNT reporter expressed the concern ahead of the Mavericks' road game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

"One big concern though is just the safety of the players and the front office going back to Dallas," the TNT reporter said. "We hope fans make the wise decision and remember that this is a game and that lives are far more important."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the request, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinions. While they dismissed any threat to the players, the fans highlighted that the front office, especially GM Nico Harrison, should be ready to face the repercussions.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Just the front office," a fan tweeted.

"Players are safe, we still love them. Front office need to watch their backs fr tho 😂" a fan tweeted.

"If lives are far more important then Nico should not have taken away the one thing some Mavs fans had to live for," a fan tweeted.

"No player is in danger and they know it. No one blames the players. This is pure propaganda to try and avoid backlash for the trade and it’s not going to work," a fan tweeted.

"Players are very safe unless Nico goes on the court or the bench. Everyone knows it. I’m guessing he isn’t at the game at all," a fan tweeted.

"I genuinely hope nobody gets hurt... but I also hope all hell breaks lose on Saturday. We'll be there... OUTSIDE!" a fan tweeted.

Luka Doncic's trade was reportedly kept secret in the Mavs building before it materialized, with even coach Jason Kidd being left out of the loop. Former majority owner Mark Cuban was also reportedly informed just moments before the trade was announced.

Nico Harrison had a simple message for Dallas fans frustrated over Luka Doncic trade

While addressing the media earlier this week over his decision to trade away the franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison had a simple message for the frustrated fans.

While Harrison empathized with the fans, he firmly stood by his decision and confidently claimed that the move increased their chances of a championship. He further added that the wins would help soothe the frustration.

"I’m sorry they are frustrated," Nico Harrison said. "It’s something we believe in as an organization that’s going to make us better. We believed it sets us up to win not only now but in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away."

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are yet to debut for their new teams. Davis may debut for the Mavericks in their home game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.