"Just get up and leave" - Kevin Durant sends bold message to fans, admits Suns play 'bad basketball'

The Phoenix Suns are just 29-33 this season. That's far from what they expected from the Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal trio, especially after firing Frank Vogel and replacing him with Mike Budenholzer.

Fans have lost their patience with this team. From boos and jeers to backlash on social media, they might feel like they're not getting their money's worth.

That's why Durant claimed that if they didn't like what they were watching, they should just get up and leave. He didn't challenge or even urge the fans to do so, but he believes it might be the wake-up call they so clearly need.

"Just get up and leave if you don't feel like watching this team play bad basketball. And we will understand. And that will make us feel even worse, seeing you all getting up and leaving," Durant said.

Kevin Durant says the Suns 'embarrassed their fans'

The Suns bounced back with a much-needed narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers after a tough 116-98 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Budenholzer's team stormed right out of the gate with a strong start against Minnesota before Anthony Edwards took over in the second half.

Following the defeat, Durant said the team didn't play up to its standards, and he felt for the fans who witnessed that.

“Yeah, it’s tough, man. It’s a s****y game, man. We didn’t play our standards, up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans, we embarrassed ourselves the way we played, and I want us to be better,” said the two-time NBA champion.

Kevin Durant's future is up in the air, and after the team reportedly tried to trade him this season, it seems like their partnership is bound to end sooner rather than later.

Once again, Booker will most likely lead the team on his own.

