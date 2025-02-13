  • home icon
  • "Just give us Mark Williams back" - Lakers fans in shambles after new 7-foot Ukrainian center massively underperforms in debut 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 13, 2025 04:55 GMT
The LA Lakers signed 7-foot Ukrainian center Alex Len on Tuesday in the aftermath of losing Mark Williams after rescinding the trade from the Hornets big. Williams didn't pass his physical, forcing LA to void the trade. However, it left a glaring roster hole at the five.

Len was initially supposed to sign with the Indiana Pacers, but he reversed that decision after a spot became available on the Lakers in the frontcourt. With more playing time and a larger role on offer, Len chose to sign with the Purple and Gold. It didn't take long for fans to see him in action as the Lakers used his services in Wednesday's loss to Utah.

However, things didn't go as planned. The Lakers lost 131-119, seeing a six-game winning streak snapped. Len underperformed in the game, tallying four points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 2 of 5 shots. He was a +/- -9. However, that number dropped to -19 before Len closed the game with the reserves.

After a difficult start to life as a Laker, Alex Len wasn't spared by the team's fanbase online. One fan demanded the NBA to reverse the Mark Williams decision, saying:

"Just give us Mark Williams back ill take back everything I said pls @NBA"

Another added:

One fan said:

"Facts bro has no bag for anything. A handicap cwood is more dangerous"

One fan wrote:

"i thought he was finna stop Jokic"

Another asked for Christian Wood's return, saying:

"get Christian Wood back"

Another wrote:

"We may need to lose this investigation with the Hornets and get Williams"

