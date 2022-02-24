"Just go out and let KD and Kyrie do what they do" - Vince Carter believes that Brooklyn Nets are the team to beat in in the East

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets are said to be the best team in the East this season, that is according to NBA legend Vince Carter.

Appearing on ESPN's morning show Get Up, the former Toronto Raptors forward spoke about how the Nets have become the best team in the Eastern Conference since acquiring Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry. Carter.

"I think they are the best team in the Eastern Conference and here's why - they needed rebounding and they got that in Drummond and Ben Simmons. If you lose Harden, you're going to need another playmaker and you need a defender and you got that in Ben Simmons. You don't need a scorer, you just need his abilities to make plays for other." - said Carter

The former 2000 Dunk Contest champion continued on by saying that if the Nets can get Kyrie Irving back for home games, that would further change the complexion of the team.

"Now you just go out and let KD and Kyrie do what they do. Oh, by the way, they added more shooting so you still can spread the floor. Now if you can get Kyrie back to play home games as well, he's more in a rhythm."

Get Up @GetUpESPN @mrvincecarter15 says the Nets are the best team in the East with Kyrie playing full-time .@mrvincecarter15 says the Nets are the best team in the East with Kyrie playing full-time ⬇️ https://t.co/xsnD5FtUyY

Everything Vince Carter said about the Nets is certainly spot on and that makes Kevin Durant and co. a daunting prospect to face in the postseason this year.

Are the Brooklyn Nets the team to beat in the East?

Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets are heavy favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and win the championship this season. The acquisition of Simmons, Curry and Drummond has made them exponentially better than they were before. However, basketball games aren't won on paper.

The acquisition of Simmons is an excellent move by the Nets front office as they have gained a ball handler who can create open looks for his teammates, while not worrying too much about his own points total. He is a pass-first type of player and when you surround him with sharpshooters like Durant, Irving, Curry and Joe Harris, they are formidable opponents to face.

On top of that, they have two MVP caliber players in Irving and Durant who are incredibly efficient, can score from anywhere on the floor, excel in one-on-one situations and can create shots on their own.

They are an offensive juggernaut that has also improved tremendously defensively with the addition of Simmons, who is arguably the best defensive player in the league. While the Nets further strengthened their front court with another big in Drummond, who has made a name for himself in the NBA for grabbing rebounds.

Health is the only question mark over this team as Kyrie and Simmons have a history of being injury prone while Durant is still recovering from a knee injury. If health permits, then the Brooklyn Nets are the team to beat this season.

