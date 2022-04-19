"Just go Miami Bron and be the villain" - Reddit reacts to Kyrie Irving's expletive-filled rant against Boston Celtics fans, a user calls him "the nba equivalent of Jared Leto"

In a post-game interview, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets commented on the crowd at TD garden and how he reacted to what was being said to him. Irving stated:

"Where I'm from, I'm used to these antics, and people being close nearby, it's nothing new when I come into this building what it's going to be like, but it's the same energy they have for me and I'm going to have the same energy for them"

Irving highlighted his competitive nature as the reason he felt the need to reply to several vulgar comments from fans. Irving said:

"When people start yelling p---y and bi--h and f--k you and all this stuff, it's but so much you can take, as a competitor we're the ones expected to be docile and humble and take the humble approach, nah, f--k that, it's the playoffs"

Kyrie Irving's tumultuous past with the Boston Celtics resurfaced on Sunday, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-114 to take 1-0 series lead.

Fans at TD Garden let Kyrie Irving, who left the Boston Celtics in 2019, hear it, but Irving managed to drop 39 points, shooting 60% from the three-point line. Irving's 39 points on Sunday are tied for the fourth-best scoring performance of his playoff career.

The Boston Celtics meet the Brooklyn Nets for their second game on Wednesday at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics staved off Kyrie Irving's 18-point fourth quarter, but is their defense sustainable?

Game One of the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs will go down as one of the greatest games in playoff history. Most of the game, until Irving took over in the fourth quarter and erased an eleven-point deficit, was marked by physical and gritty defense.

On the final possession after Kevin Durant's heave rimmed out, Jayson Tatum made a layup to win the game for the Celtics at the buzzer.

The win for the Celtics at the very last second was exhilarating. However, just moments before, Jaylen Brown was elbowed in the face by Kyrie Irving when the ball was inbounded. The referees decided not to call a foul, even after play was stopped because Brown couldn't stop bleeding.

The referees not calling such fouls reflects what happens when you've pretty much been wrestling the entire game. They aren't going to cut you any slack.

Even with the amount of physicality employed by Boston, the Celtics only won by a single point on a buzzer-beater. If they can't produce this level of effort for seven games straight, a first-round exit at the hands of the Nets for the second year in a row might be in the cards.

