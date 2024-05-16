“Just didn't go our way." - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander weighs in on tough Game 5 defeat, remains unfazed despite looming elimination 

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home in Game 5 by a final score of 104-92. OKC now faces elimination in Game 6 on the road at Dallas, despite being the No. 1 seeded Western Conference team.

"SGA" was the sole player to score 30 points, as the rest of the team failed to cross the 13-point mark. He finished with six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers on 12-of-22 shooting from the field at 54.5%, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line at 66.7%, overall ending the game with a -3 net rating.

During the post-game presser, Gilgeous-Alexander said:

"I felt like we played the right way offensively tonight...We had the right intentions, made the right plays...it just didn't go our way."

On Wednesday night, Doncic's stellar performance, which included 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds – elevated by Derrick Jones Jr.'s 19 points – proved to be the decisive factor.

In contrast, the Thunder's supporting lineup failed to provide similar support for Gilgeous-Alexander. Dallas showcased superior teamwork, shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, compared to the Thunder's splits of 42.9% and 26.3%, respectively.

How Dallas Mavericks overcame Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City's struggle to convert shots has undeniably affected their confidence. For a team accustomed to unleashing a barrage of shots throughout the season, they're currently misfiring on numerous promising opportunities.

Their relentless pursuit of the ideal shot plays into Dallas' defensive strategy, enabling the Mavericks to push OKC into precarious late-clock scenarios and more challenging shot attempts.

Consequently, the Thunder find themselves out of sync, emphasizing the importance of rediscovering their rhythm around "SGA" heading into Game 6 in Dallas.

Failure to do so could spell the end of their season, especially given Doncic's resurgence in Game 5, where he appeared more focused on the game rather than engaging with the officials as in earlier matchups.

As the series returns to Dallas, the Mavericks have an opportunity to secure their spot in the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years with a victory in Game 6 on Friday night.

The game unfolded much like Game 4, as Oklahoma City found themselves trailing early due to their struggles in scoring, exacerbated by Dallas' relentless defensive pressure that stifled shooters and limited opportunities around the rim.

Conversely, Luka Doncic showcased improved mobility after seemingly grappling with discomfort from his right knee issues in the previous game.