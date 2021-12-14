"Just happy to play the game I love" - Stephen Curry expresses gratitude as he closes in on all-time three-pointers record

Stephen Curry has been very thankful and humble about all the greatness he has achieved in his NBA career. The 33-year-old is on the brink of creating history, as he remains just two 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's record (2973).

Going into the game against the Indiana Pacers, Stephen Curry needed 7 three-pointers. Many expected him to get it done at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But he managed to hit five and needs two more to make history.

The Golden State Warriors will face the New York Knicks next. The platform seems to be set for Chef Curry to go into the history books at the famous Madison Square Garden. Speaking about closing in on the historic feat after the game against the Pacers, Stephen Curry said:

"I'm just a blessed man, I know how much work's gone into this and like I said it will happen when it happens, but I'm just happy to play the game that I love and play it at a high level, you know respect all the great shooters that have come to the league, yourself included and just enjoy the moment because it's been a long time coming in terms of making it on for a while."

Stephen Curry had a fantastic game against the Pacers. He scored 26 points for the Warriors at 40% efficiency from the field. The 2-time MVP went 5-15 from three-point range and was instrumental in carrying the Warriors to another win for the season.

Stephen Curry has been shooting fantastically this season

Stephen Curry has been on fire with his shooting this season. He is high on confidence and is the front-runner to win the MVP award this season. The 33-year-old is averaging 27.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 6.3 APG while shooting 43.2% from the field. Curry is attempting 13.4 threes per game, the most he has ever attempted in his NBA career.

The point guard has also been highly efficient and is converting 5.4 of them per game is recording an efficiency of 40.1%. Stephen Curry has undoubtedly been brilliant on offense, but this season the three-time NBA champion has also stepped up defensively for the team. He is averaging 1.7 steals per game and has been a very instrumental part of the brilliant defense the Warriors team has showcased this term.

Stephen Curry's brilliant form has made the Warriors championship contenders from the West. The Dubs have more reasons to be happy about as they are all set to get the services of Klay Thompson back. His return will definitely bolster the team as the 31-year-old is one of the best two-way players in the league.

Klay and Steph have terrorized defenses with their shooting skills in the past. With both of them set to reunite soon, it will be interesting to see how things pan out with the Warriors.

