“Just because they haven’t, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be still working behind-the-scenes to try to trade Russell Westbrook” - Shannon Sharpe not convinced by Darvin Ham’s comments on Russ

Russell Westbrook's future has been one of the biggest talking points. However, new head coach Darvin Ham spoke about Westbrook in a glowing manner in his introductory press conference.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe spoke about Ham's press conference. He believes that despite Ham's glowing comments about Westbrook, there could still be a trade in the works behind the scenes. Sharpe said:

"He does not convince me. Just because they haven't, that doesn't mean they aren't working behind the scenes to try to trade Russell Westbrook. As you said, $47.1 million makes it very very difficult for you to trade a player of Russell Westbrook's caliber considering what he is at this juncture."

Darvin Ham praised Westbrook in his first press conference as the new head coach for the Lakers. Westbrook was in attendance for this presser, and the head coach even divulged that they had a lengthy conversation over the phone a couple of days prior.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"What he said about Russ, doesn't convince me...Just because they haven't traded Russ, doesn't mean they aren't working behind the scenes to move him." @ShannonSharpe on Darvin Ham's comments about Russell Westbrook in presser:"What he said about Russ, doesn't convince me...Just because they haven't traded Russ, doesn't mean they aren't working behind the scenes to move him." .@ShannonSharpe on Darvin Ham's comments about Russell Westbrook in presser:"What he said about Russ, doesn't convince me...Just because they haven't traded Russ, doesn't mean they aren't working behind the scenes to move him." https://t.co/DamC7lsbyB

Why has it gone so wrong for Russell Westbrook with the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the LA Lakers was viewed as a homecoming. Many thought he would help lead the franchise to a championship this season. However, things haven't panned out that way with the team being eliminated without making the Play-In tournament.

Westbrook finished the season averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season. He shot 44.4% from the field and a paltry 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Westbrook also averaged 3.8 turnovers a night. The sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league. Russell Westbrook's defense was shockingly poor this season.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob RUSSELL WESTBROOK AT THE DEATH

His team is ranked 21st in the league in defense. All of these factors, coupled with his exorbitant salary of over $44 million, made him almost immovable before the trade deadline. The former OKC Thunder superstar's poor shooting makes pairing him with another ball-dominant star rather difficult.

The only way forward for him and the L.A.-based franchise seems to be a move away from the team. He needs to go to a place where he can run the show and be the man.

With his mammoth contract acting as a roadblock for the Lakers, Westbrook needs to accept the proposition of coming off the bench. He could run the second unit if they can't find a trade for him. That just might be the only way forward for the franchise and the star.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far