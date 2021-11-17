“Just hit singles, no home-run plays" - Coach Wes Unseld Jr. on his philosophy that has led to the Washington Wizards' brilliant run this season

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. has offered an insight about his coaching philosophy that has reaped rich dividends for his team this season.

The Wizards have had a blistering start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning ten of 13 games to sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. Coach Unseld Jr. has had a major impact on the Wizards since arriving as their head coach in July.

The Wizards have been one of the grittiest teams in the league, outhustling opponents and not getting bogged down when they're pegged back. That mentality has had a lot to do with their coach's philosophy. Wes Unseld Jr. recently spoke with The Athletic's Josh Robbins about the Wizards' brilliant run and his coaching style. Here's what he said:

“Just hit singles. No home run plays. We’ll walk these guys down if we continue to do what we’re supposed to do: defend, rebound and get out and execute.”

He also spoke about how he almost never loses control, as he stays true to himself. His ability to remain calm and not get emotional allows his players to play with freedom and confidence. He said:

“That’s just me being who I am. When it comes to coaching, I think it’s a strength. At times, it could also be looked at as a weakness, like you don’t pour your emotion into it. That’s not true. I have the same emotions."

"I just don’t wear them on my sleeve. I think it helps our group and players in general that they’re not playing on eggshells. They’re not looking over (to me) after every play, good or bad, looking for affirmation.”

Wes Unseld Jr. has been around the block for a while. He started out with the Wizards as a personnel scout before stints as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets.

His experience with the Nuggets was extremely fruitful, as the franchise ranked in the top six for defensive efficiency during his three-year stint. Unseld Jr. has carried that defensive grit to the Wizards, with the Wizards ranking in the top four in defensive rating.

The Washington Wizards have gotten off to the best start possible. They now have the opportunity to make some serious noise if they remain consistent after being counted out by many.

Can coach Wes Unseld Jr. lead the Washington Wizards to a deep playoff run?

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards were not expected to be this good after losing Russell Westbrook in the offseason. They were also likely to lose Bradley Beal, too, after a trade rumor surrounding their franchise cornerstone in the offseason. Beal showcased his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him once again, and decided to stay.

Washington went on to make a couple of key moves in the offseason that have paid massive dividends. The biggest of the lot was hiring coach Wes Unseld Jr. as their head coach.

Coach Unseld Jr.'s philosophy focuses on grit, toughness, hustle and defensive effort. That coupled with acquisitions like Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has helped the Wizards forge a strong identity leading to their impressive run this season.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards KUZ WAS NOT HAVING IT🙅‍♂️



Defense ➡️ Offense KUZ WAS NOT HAVING IT🙅‍♂️Defense ➡️ Offense https://t.co/eUhKvArWPc

The Wizards are ranked top five in defensive rating, allowing them to come back despite having lower offensive efficiency than other teams. If the Wizards keep up their defensive intensity and Bradley Beal returns to his MVP-caliber mode, Washington could cause a few upsets in a stacked Eastern Conference.

