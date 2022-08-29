“Just killed the Lakers; Almost as damaging as Westbrick” - Skip Bayless throws massive shade at LeBron James for his subpar 3-point shooting

Skip Bayless struck again with more criticism of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James in his latest tweet. Bayless took a shot at the superstar's poor perimeter shooting last season upon seeing his latest offseason workouts.

Skip Bayless hasn't been very subtle when it comes to displaying his dislike for certain players. In this regard, his comments toward LeBron James have always been particularly venomous.

However, in his latest tweet, Bayless attempted to kill two birds with one stone. By including current teammate Russell Westbrook in his shot at James, the analyst tweeted:

"I keep hearing LeBron is 'in the lab.' He'd better be working on 3-pt shooting. He took the 15th most in the NBA last season, ranked only 93rd in 3-pt %. Just killed the Lakers. Almost as damaging as Westbrick."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I keep hearing LeBron is "in the lab." He'd better be working on 3-pt shooting. He took the 15th most in the NBA last season, ranked only 93rd in 3-pt %. Just killed the Lakers. Almost as damaging as Westbrick. I keep hearing LeBron is "in the lab." He'd better be working on 3-pt shooting. He took the 15th most in the NBA last season, ranked only 93rd in 3-pt %. Just killed the Lakers. Almost as damaging as Westbrick.

Although James was in the running for the scoring title, he wasn't the most effective three-point shooter. He ended the season with an average of 35.9% from behind the arc on almost eight attempts per game.

However, Bayless' comments did more than just throw shade at James. By dragging Westbrook into the mix as well, the analyst emphasized that the guard remained the primary cause of the Lakers' downfall.

While LeBron's offseason workouts have been a promising sight for Lakers fans, the overall situation in LA is anything but sunny. Given the problematic state of their roster, the Purple and Gold will have to address these problems sooner rather than later.

Carlos 🟠 @CarlosBerkley LeBron 6 months away from age 38, double pump reverse dunks at the end of his shooting workout for fun… GOAT JAMES LeBron 6 months away from age 38, double pump reverse dunks at the end of his shooting workout for fun… GOAT JAMES https://t.co/WOlqBKzjyU

Can LeBron James still win a title with the LA Lakers?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action for the Lakers

The LA Lakers made a great offseason move by extending LeBron James' contract for the next two years. With the superstar locked in until the summer of 2024, the Purple and Gold will still have a shot at the title.

While James will be entering his 20th campaign, he will remain a pivotal figure on the Lakers' roster. His impact on the game and the team is a defining aspect of the team's success.

Ball @Ballishoops @HoHighlights @Lakers A few times Lebron James has took over this NBA season @KingJames A few times Lebron James has took over this NBA season @KingJames @HoHighlights @Lakers https://t.co/9R4nQxMVCp

However, the Lakers' problems seem beyond LeBron at this point in time.

With the current roster, the Purple and Gold face a similar crisis as last season. Although the new additions are significantly younger, the chemistry will be a major obstacle.

Additionally, the organization's situation with Russell Westbrook will also have to be addressed sooner rather than later. With the recent addition of Patrick Beverley, several sources have suggested that a trade for Westbrook may already be in the works.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… Russell Westbrook's time in LA may be up after Patrick Beverley trade: Russell Westbrook's time in LA may be up after Patrick Beverley trade:lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/EmWfgicqMu

Given the sheer talent and experience at his disposal, LeBron James can still lead the team to the promised land. However, the King will need a solid supporting cast.

With Anthony Davis also being a crucial element in the Lakers' scheme, the superstar big man will have to take up a bigger role to help LeBron.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar