"Just like his daddy" - NBA fans react to Bronny James' startling claim about being fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the postgame interview after the LA Lakers' 118-89 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Bronny James spoke about his attempt to score over Giannis Antetokounmpo. While sharing his thoughts, the rookie claimed that he may have been fouled by the two-time NBA MVP during his unsuccessful attempt to score.

"Yeah he's a much bigger guy than me so I just gotta find a way to get around him somehow," Bronny said. "I may have got fouled, that's up for argument but, it is what it is, I tried to get me a bucket."

Reacting to the moment, NBA fans took to X to share their opinions, with some drawing a parallel around Bronny James and LeBron James.

"Just like his daddy lmfao 😭😭😭," a fan said.

"Whining and making excuses. Like father, like son," another fan said.

"bro really thought, he could it like his dad guys," a fan said.

Meanwhile, others lauded Bronny for taking on the challenge of scoring over Antetokounmpo.

"Respect for taking on the challenge! 🔥💪," a fan said.

"Bronny going up against Giannis is a bold move! 😅 Gotta love the confidence—iron sharpens iron. 💪🏀," another fan said.

"W trying to get a bucket," a fan said.

In the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic for the night, Bronny James dropped a career-high 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and a block in the game to lead the Lakers' losing effort.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Bronny James addresses the hate he receives as a Lakers rookie

Since being selected 55th overall by the LA Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James has been subject to much criticism regarding his readiness for the league and the alleged special treatment he gets because of his superstar dad. However, as he shared with The Athletic in a recent interview, it seems that the 20-year-old is using the scrutiny as motivation.

“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f–king robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions."

Bronny James has played 22 games in the NBA so far while also making appearances in the G-League. While the 6-foot-2 guard is averaging just 2.3 points in his rookie season while shooting 35.4% from the field, he seems to be improving with every game.

