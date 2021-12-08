"Just like he keeps going on the court, I try to keep going in school" - I Promise School graduate credits LeBron James for motivating her, features in Nike's ad for LeBron XIX sneaker line

The LeBron James Family Foundation has done an incredible job in helping children in Akron, Ohio. The I Promise school has been excellent in giving these kids an opportunity to get quality education.

One of the graduates of the I-Promise school, Don'Marie Reid, was featured in a Nike commercial sporting the LeBron James sneakers. She shared her story about King James inspiring her to work hard and how his words: "everything in Northeast Ohio is earned not given", fueled her desire to excel in school.

She said in the commercial:

"LeBron...he's really inspired me, just like he keeps going on the court, I try to keep going in school, especially in high school. It was a little struggle sometimes, but I always thought like I'll have a scholarship waiting for me at the end."

"We are Family is more than just a motto to me. I know like if we need something, I can turn to them. If I could leave my mark on the future, it always be to just do it, just leap for it. Once you pass that situation, you can't go back and change it, so might as well do it while you have the opportunity present."

The idea and belief that everything in Akron, Ohio, is earned not given has motivated and shaped Don'Marie Reid's thinking. She credited the LA Lakers superstar for teaching her that philosophy, saying:

"LeBron’s given me a motto to live by. Earned, not given. Just because you want it, doesn't mean you're going to get it. You have to go after it if you really want something. And that's something LeBron's taught me over the years."

The LeBron James Family Foundation, and specifically the I Promise School, helps more than 1,400 Akron area students by providing them with programs, support and mentors they need to succeed in school and beyond.

LeBron James and his foundation have been successful in getting education and help to children of Akron, Ohio

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

The LeBron James Family Foundation has done an excellent job in helping the children of Akron, Ohio, and the families of the community.

The goal has been to provide mentorship, food, education opportunities and support programs to get kids through school. James was born in the inner city of Akron. He knows first-hand the problems people of his community go through. It isn't easy staying in school, so James's goal with the I Promise school and the Family Foundation is to motivate kids to stay in school.

LeBron James Family Foundation @LJFamFoundation On July 30, 2018, the @IPROMISESchool opened its doors for an historic first day of school for its inaugural class of 240 I PROMISE students. A new model for urban public education for the rest of the world to follow. On July 30, 2018, the @IPROMISESchool opened its doors for an historic first day of school for its inaugural class of 240 I PROMISE students. A new model for urban public education for the rest of the world to follow. https://t.co/K3yvD45C2z

He was a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah back during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There, he spoke about his mission and the foundation's goal moving forward. James emphasized that every kid, just like Don'Marie Reid, will have the opportunity to get into college, saying:

"The statistics show that if kids get behind in the third grade, then it's the least amount of chance for them to graduate high school. And so that's why we started in third grade...I partnered with the University of Akron a few years back...and the criteria is very attainable; if our kids can get from the third grade and graduate through high school; then there's a college scholarship waiting on 'em. Its just waiting, full ride."

