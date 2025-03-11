"Just like it was when Michael Jordan left" - Rich Paul makes feelings known on next ‘face of the league’ debate

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has given his thoughts on the looming question of who should be the next face of the NBA. LeBron James is 40 years old and will likely retire soon. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are still elite talents, but they will both turn 37 this year.

The retirement date for these top-tier superstars is looming ever closer. While the exact date for their retirements remains unknown, the NBA community is already asking who will take over as the face of the league. While many are concerned over this, Paul is thinking differently.

He shared his thoughts on the discussion of who should be the next face of the NBA on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"I know we've had that 'face of the league conversation' and I don't think there's gonna be a next 'face of the league,'" Paul said. "I think there will be a community just like it was when (Michael) Jordan left in '98. I think we should embrace that. It's not naming somebody if it becomes one face, then that's because that person earned it."

Rich Paul's top client, LeBron James, remains widely recognized as the face of the NBA. However, he has said he does not intend to play for much longer.

Whether it's after this season or the next, his retirement will create a vacuum in the league that plenty of young stars would be hungry to fill by proving themselves.

Could the next face of the league be another Rich Paul client?

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul represents numerous All-Star caliber talents besides LeBron James. However, it isn't clear whether any of his clients could take over as the face once James retires.

Among Paul's notable clients are Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray and Tyrese Maxey. While these are great players in their own right, they have much to prove to be comparable to James or Michael Jordan.

Outside of Rich Paul's client list are several superstars who could take the spot that James vacates. Young guys like Victor Wembanyama or Anthony Edwards could eventually rise to that top spot.

It could also be an already-established star such as Luka Doncic or Nikola Jokic. The Serbian center, while already 30 years old, could remain a perennial MVP candidate for years to come. Meanwhile, the Slovenian guard has already shown that he can be the face of a franchise.

Perhaps the next face of the NBA isn't even in the league yet. Whoever it is, they'll have some big shoes to fill and many trials to overcome.

