"Just like you are but u rather be a peasant" - Kevin Durant's banter with Nick Wright reaches apparent crescendo after the analyst rates him lower than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had another riveting back-and-forth slugfest against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

It was a regular-season game that looked like a repeat of last year’s thrilling postseason series between the two teams. And just like last year, KD fell just a little short once again.

The Brooklyn Nets were playing in front of a lively home crowd that was engaged throughout the match. First Things First co-host Nick Wright was one of the thousands of fans glued to the action on the floor. They saw Durant miss two tightly-contested shots that would have won them the game either in regulation or in overtime.

Nick Wright tweeted right after the game how unlucky Kevin Durant has been for much of his career as a second fiddle to LeBron James and now to Giannis Antetokounmpo. After the back-and-forth, KD had the last words (so far):

“ A god. Just like you are but u rather be a peasant.”

The veteran sports analyst fired off the first salvo after Giannis Antetokounmpo upstaged the “Slim Reaper” in the game:

“ I feel legit for KD…he had to be the 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve surpassed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck.”

2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck. I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck.

Kevin Durant did not take Wright’s words sitting down and replied with a volley:

“Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky.”

And of course, Nick Wright wouldn’t let that pass, so he took one more dig at KD:

“Honest question before bed…if KD is a “God”, what does that make Giannis???

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance for most of the season and particularly the last few days have given Nick Wright plenty of ammunition to go after KD. The “Greek Freak” just beat Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant with back-to-back jaw-dropping displays to stake his claim for the MVP award.

With the Nets likely bound for the play-in, there could be more of the Nick Wright-Kevin Durant Twitter tussle in the next few weeks.

Nike Wright is predicting the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks to repeat over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Nick Wright sees no one touching the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason. [Photo: Sporting News]

The FS1 co-host significantly favors Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks over everyone else. He sees no way any team from the stacked East can touch the defending champs when healthy.

"The Bucks are about to gentleman's sweep the East. ... They're going to crush everyone. They have championship DNA, the best player in the world, a supporting cast & they never blink. I don't think they get to a Game 6 & I know they're not getting to a Game 7."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Bucks are about to gentleman's sweep the East. ... They're going to crush everyone. They have championship DNA, the best player in the world, a supporting cast & they never blink. I don't think they get to a Game 6 & I know they're not getting to a Game 7." — @getnickwright "The Bucks are about to gentleman's sweep the East. ... They're going to crush everyone. They have championship DNA, the best player in the world, a supporting cast & they never blink. I don't think they get to a Game 6 & I know they're not getting to a Game 7." — @getnickwright https://t.co/tt44tTw85Q

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team is arguably the most complete team from the East. They got Brook Lopez back, their starting center in last year’s title haul and are as healthy as they have been all season. After seemingly being in cruise control during the regular season, they are more locked in with the postseason just around the corner.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets team, without Ben Simmons, could struggle to put the clamps on a loaded cast of Eastern Conference teams.

