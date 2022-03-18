“Just looks way too easy, he’s just unbelievable man” - Luka Doncic says Kevin Durant is his favorite NBA player to watch

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are looking like serious threats in the Western Conference, going 14-3 since Feb. 4. They have managed to turn their up-and-down season into one of the most dominant since the New Year. Unsurprisingly, Doncic’s uptick in play has led to the surge.

On an episode of "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, Luka Doncic was asked if there are players he just wants to see play. The Slovenian superstar said he loves to watch other NBA stars play, but none more than Kevin Durant.

Here’s what the Mavericks’ franchise player had to say about relishing the chance to watch Durant torch opponents:

“Oh, there’s a lot. But I think No. 1 is KD, man. Been watching him play. Looks way too easy. It’s just unbelievable, man. … It just looks too easy. If you see him, you know, you could say everybody can do it, but only he can do it, man. It’s just unbelievable the way he scores the ball.”

Doncic and the Mavs just nipped Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 113-111 via a Spencer Dinwiddie 3-point buzzer-beater on Wednesday. Dinwiddie, a former Nets player, got open after KD double-teamed Doncic. “Luka Legend” promptly located his new teammate who punished Brooklyn for paying too much attention to Doncic.

Sportskeeda Basketball



Luka Doncic had a stellar game with 37 PTS, 9 REB and 9 AST and led Dallas Mavericks to a 113-111 win over Brooklyn Nets!

The Mavericks' big win snapped the Nets’ four-game winning streak. It also doused cold water on Brooklyn. The Nets had enjoyed back-to-back jaw-dropping displays from Durant (53 points) and Kyrie Irving (60) before losing.

NBA Philippines



Spencer Dinwiddie sinks a quick-release 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to lift the Dallas Mavericks past the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas’ strong second half of the season is not by accident. They started rolling when Doncic found his conditioning and rhythm. With the Mavs (43-26) making a big push for a top-four spot in the West, the Slovenian magician is also jumping into MVP conversations.

When former NBA player JJ Redick asked “The Don” about the next leap in his career and possible MVP award in the future, Doncic said:

“Well, obviously, there’s one thing: NBA championship. That’s all I wanted. That’s all I want. That’s my goal, and that’s the only goal I have. And I hope one day it happens. That’s making the jump.”

Luka Doncic has outshone Kevin Durant in their head-to-head battles

The Dallas Mavericks' franchise player has a slight edge in the one-one-one battle against the Brooklyn Nets' iconic headliner. [Photo: SI]

Luka Doncic, the youthful superstar, and Kevin Durant, the iconic veteran, have played against each other seven times. In those games, Doncic has a winning record of 4-3, with Wednesday's win in Brooklyn being the tiebreaker.

Doncic, 23, is proving to be one of the true talents against Durant's all-world abilities. Doncic is averaging 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steals. KD is right there with him, putting up 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and .4.0 steals.

NBA



West: Luka Doncic (

NBA Players of the Week for Week 21.
West: Luka Doncic (@dallasmavs)
East: Kevin Durant (@BrooklynNets)

Game recognizes game. And as much as “Luka Legend” enjoys watching Durant, KD is undoubtedly an admirer of the ultra-talented and clutch Mavericks point guard.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein