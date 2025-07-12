"Just made me sad all over again": NBA fans react to Luka Doncic's heartfelt moment with Kyrie Irving on livestream

Although no longer teammates, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving remain close friends. The two played for nearly three seasons in Dallas before the Mavericks traded the Slovenian to the LA Lakers in February. Doncic and Irving continue to support each other despite the shocking end of their partnership.
On Friday, Doncic called Irving while the Mavericks' star point guard was streaming.
Fans promptly reacted to the viral clip.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Luka Doncic opened the back-and-forth by calling Kyrie Irving a “streamer.” Irving reminded Doncic not to stay up too late before the LA Lakers star said that it was 4:00 AM from where he was. The Slovenian added that he was not doing anything in particular, so he called his former teammate.
The Doncic-Irving era ended even after they carried the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. They looked ready to challenge for the championship after losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.
Nico Harrison, the Mavericks' president of basketball operations, wanted a different direction for the team. Harrison wanted somebody who could play better defense, so he sent Doncic to LA for Anthony Davis.
Doncic said that he was hurt by the trade. In his first game back in Dallas, the perennial MVP contender cried while the Mavericks gave him a pregame video tribute. He shared heartfelt hugs with former teammates, including Kyrie Irving, before tip-off.
Kyrie Irving admitted missing Luka Doncic after stunning trade
A few days after the Dallas Mavericks swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Co. lost 118-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers. In the postgame conference, Irving told reporters:
“Just really shocked. You just don’t imagine you’re going to get ready to go to sleep and then you find out news like that. It’s still a grieving process right now. I miss my hermano.”
Irving engaged his fans on Twitch two days after the loss to the 76ers and opened up about his emotional struggles after the Doncic-Davis trade. The Mavericks star added that he could only move forward after the deal was made.
Doncic and Irving have seemingly moved on past the stunning end of their days together in Dallas. They remain close friends following the trade.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.