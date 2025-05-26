"Just meant a lot" - Karl-Anthony Towns remembers his late mom on Dominican Republic Mother's Day after Game 3 win 

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks secured their first win in the Eastern Conference Finals after taking down the Indiana Pacers 106-100 on the road in Game 3. The Knicks weathered the Pacers' challenge, overcoming a 20-point lead in the first half en route a rousing fourth-quarter run to take a comeback win.

Towns led the Knicks' rally in the fourth period, pouring 20 of his 24 points in the final quarter to carry New York in Game 3. The seven-foot big man was inspired as he honored his late mother on Dominican Republic Mother's Day.

"It just meant a lot that I was able to play on a day like today. Obviously, I didn't know my mom was expecting a game like tonight, but I'm just happy that this team is able to get a win on her day,” he said in an interview by ESPN’s Sportscenter.

He also shouted out his home country for celebrating Mother’s Day during the post-game interview.

"Shoutout to Dominicans, man, on Dominican Mother's Day. Shoutout to my mom," he said.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Cruz, with whom the Knicks star was very close, died due to COVID-19 in 2020. KAT often mentions her during games.

Towns had 15 rebounds in the game while shooting 8-of-17 from the field and 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. All of his threes came in the fourth quarter, while he also notched up eight boards.

After struggling with foul trouble in the first half, Towns was the driving force behind the Knicks' 36-20 run in the fourth quarter to take the Game 3 win.

Karl-Anthony Towns believes Knicks show their "never-say-die" attitude

When the Pacers were leading by 20 in the second quarter and closing in on a 3-0 lead and NBA Finals appearance, the Knicks thought otherwise.

According to Karl-Anthony Towns, the team showed grit in Game 3 after rising from a 20-point hole early on to keep themselves in the series.

“It’s a true test when you’re down 20-plus. … Tonight was the kind of night where he had to have that never-say-die attitude,” he said.

The Knicks were trailing by double digits to start the fourth quarter before the surge sparked by Towns.

The Knicks, losing the first two games at home, had their backs against the wall in Indiana for Game 3. Game 4 will happen on Tuesday in Indianapolis, which could determine the series’ direction heading to Game 5 in New York on Thursday.

