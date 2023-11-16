"Just played like s--t" - Injury-affected Anthony Davis takes blame following Lakers' dismal loss.

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers suffered a tough 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Lakers big man struggled in the game, as he could only score nine points in 35 minutes. Davis has been dealing with injuries but did not blame any ailments on his poor performance.

"I just played bad," Anthony Davis said. "I'm not going to put it on anything. ... It was just missed shots. I just played like s--- tonight. It's that simple."

Davis has been dealing with tightness in his left hip and admitted that the pain flared up during Wednesday’s game. Davis has been suffering from hip problems for more than a week, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Davis missed the final minutes of LA's game against the Miami Heat earlier this month due to the same hip concerns

Anthony Davis and LA Lakers lose to Sacramento Kings

The Lakers struggled outside of Anthony Davis as well. Despite LeBron James' triple-double, Los Angeles' other shortcomings proved too much to overcome. James finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

James becomes the second-oldest player to ever record a triple-double in NBA history. Karl Malone was the oldest, at the age of 40. James is 38 years old and has surpassed Jason Kidd for fifth place on the all-time triple-double list.

The Lakers turned the ball over 23 times, including five turnovers from Davis. As a result, the Lakers were down 26 at one point in the game.

It was the second night of a back-to-back for LA. The lack of rest may have contributed to the poor performance from LA on Wednesday. However, Davis mentioned that they could not get the same amount of treatment and rest as usual with no day off.

The Lakers will still not get much more rest as they play their third game in four nights on Friday. LA travels to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

On the flip side, the Kings had a solid shooting night. Damontis Sabonis had 29 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter both added 28 points apiece.

The loss sent the Lakers to 6-6. The defeat came after a three-game winning streak, and LA has been able to remain afloat while adjusting their starting lineup. They've also juggled pieces due to injuries on the roster.

Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are still out. Other players like Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes have missed games this season already.