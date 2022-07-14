"Just read a proposed trade on Bleacher Report that has been hiding in plain sight" - Skip Bayless suggests bold trade involving a Kevin Durant-LeBron James exchange

Skip Bayless offered his opinion on a potential trade scenario between Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Supporting the trade proposed by Bleacher Report, Bayless explained why the trade was ideal.

Kevin Durant has been the face of free agency this offseason. Although there has been virtually no development regarding a landing spot for the superstar, Durant continues to make headlines on trade news.

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been closely tied to each other in this regard. While the two were viewed as contenders last season, both franchises have fallen upon tough times since. Looking to offload certain pieces and acquire others, both teams may find themselves partnering up for a common benefit.

While the Nets aim to move Kevin Durant as per his request, the organization is in no rush to do so. However, a proposed trade by Bleacher Report caught the attention of Skip Bayless.

With several elements offering tantalizing results, Bayless couldn't help but believe the trade made sense. Reacting to it, he tweeted:

"Just read a proposed trade on Bleacher Report that has been hiding in plain sight ... LeBron for KD ... too obvious to be obvious because IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. LeBron/Kyrie reunite in the East. Lakers get KD for 4 years, return to power in '23."

The most popular trade between the Nets and the Lakers is the "Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook" swap. While there are more intricacies involved, the base result sees Irving join the Lakers and vice versa.

However, this proposal by Bleacher Report offers its own set of pros and cons. While it does solve several issues for both sides, questions have been raised regarding the logic behind the trade.

How would a Kevin Durant-LeBron James swap work?

LeBron James and Kevin Durant in action at the 2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

A potential trade seeing Kevin Durant and LeBron James would undoubtedly be of epic proportions. On paper, it could benefit both teams.

The massive contract Durant carries around with him could easily be offset by LeBron's. On the financial front, a straight-up trade would cause no further problems.

On Brooklyn's side, the Nets would benefit from having LeBron James join their ranks. James dominated in his time in the Eastern Conference. Now paired with Kyrie Irving and a handful of players who suit his style of offense, James could turn the Nets into an offensive juggernaut.

Meanwhile, as Skip Bayless mentioned, the Lakers will receive a one-man scoring machine in Kevin Durant. Although Durant's health has been a concern, the Lakers are likely to see the superstar play for at least another three to four years.

As mentioned in the Bleacher Report article as well, the 2022-23 season isn't the Lakers' window. However, with Russell Westbrook coming off the books, the Purple and Gold could thrive in free agency.

With north of $47 million available in cap space once Westbrook is off the books, the Lakers could construct a rather competent roster.

In a realistic scenario, however, the trade proposal should be a hard pass for the Lakers.

While the free agency market of 2022-23 has some impressive talent, LA may struggle. Additionally, the overall roster impact of pairing Davis with Durant may not be as solid as it suggests on paper.

With the storyline developing as it is, there is a greater chance that Durant and Irving will remain in Brooklyn.

