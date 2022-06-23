“Just to "right the wrong" of falling apart w LeBron” - Skip Bayless throws major shade at Kyrie Irving on social media

For Kyrie Irving to end up with the LA Lakers and reunite with LeBron James, wild assumptions and plenty of sacrifices have to happen. The Lakers can’t give the mercurial point guard what he’s contractually looking for unless a blockbuster trade takes place.

If LA is unwilling to offload Anthony Davis and the Brooklyn Nets don’t want Russell Westbrook, Irving will have to do something shocking. He will have to opt out of his contract, leave $30 million on the table and take the Lakers’ taxpayer mid-level exception worth $6 million.

Skip Bayless, like thousands of basketball fans, is also wondering if “Uncle Drew” would do the almost unthinkable:

“So would Kyrie take the Lakers' $6 mil exception after demanding a 5-year, $250 mil extension from Nets??? Just to "right the wrong" of falling apart w LeBron & demanding trade to Boston? Well, if you think the Earth is flat & you lost $17 mil refusing to get vaxed ... WHO KNOWS?”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless So would Kyrie take the Lakers $6 mil exception after demanding a 5-year, $250 mil extension from Nets??? Just to "right the wrong" of falling apart w LeBron & demanding trade to Boston? Well, if you think the Earth is flat & you lost $17 mil refusing to get vaxed ... WHO KNOWS?

As crazy as it sounds, Kyrie Irving might pull the plug on his Nets contract and play alongside James with the LA Lakers. He’s been known to make some head-shaking decisions in his basketball career and has maintained that money is not an issue for him.

#NBATwitter #LakeShow The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the "most significant threat" for Kyrie Irving, per Woj on NBA Today The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the "most significant threat" for Kyrie Irving, per Woj on NBA Today#NBATwitter #LakeShow https://t.co/aMM7BjwPig

Irving’s fines and what he’s potentially turning his back on will be roughly at least $45 million. To put that amount into context, Steph Curry was the highest-paid player in the NBA last season, earning $45.8 million. That’s a ton of money for Irving to forfeit if he does “right the wrong,” as Skip Bayless pointed out, to reunite with James.

How the next few days will play out will be the most riveting drama in the NBA. Irving only has until June 29 to make a decision and until then, the will-he-won’t-he hoopla will dominate basketball news.

Kyrie Irving could ultimately get what he wants from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant remains Kyrie Irving's biggest leverage. [Photo: NBA.com]

Reports are coming out that Irving is just using LeBron James and the LA Lakers as leverage in contract talks with the Brooklyn Nets. The threat of him walking away for nothing might be something team owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks may not be able to stomach.

RealGM @RealGM Insiders Believe Kyrie Irving Trying To Create Leverage With Nets basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267456… Insiders Believe Kyrie Irving Trying To Create Leverage With Nets basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267456…

Irving’s biggest leverage, though, is in-house. Kevin Durant may well be his trump card to coerce the Nets into giving him the max deal. KD has been batting for “Uncle Drew” since they joined forces together. Despite successive playoff disappointments, they are as close as ever.

Evan Sidery @esidery Kyrie Irving’s leverage in negotiations with the Nets is that Kevin Durant will want a trade if he leaves, per @wojespn Kyrie Irving’s leverage in negotiations with the Nets is that Kevin Durant will want a trade if he leaves, per @wojespn.

If the Nets continue to play hardball and Irving bolts out of Brooklyn, there is a chance Durant could force a trade. It’s a very real possibility that will inevitably put the Nets in an embarrassing bind that could be resolved by giving in to Irving’s demands.

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:



1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension



2. They understand they’re running the risk of alienating Kevin Durant Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension 2. They understand they’re running the risk of alienating Kevin Durant https://t.co/9TF9NVo9H3

