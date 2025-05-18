The New York Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Their fans have had to go through a lot of heartbreaks, including multiple star players snubbing them in free agency.
However, Brooklyn Nets insider Anthony Puccio believes that it could've been a blessing in disguise. He claimed that the best thing that could've happened was that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn't sign with them because it forced them to build organically.
It didn't take long before his comments reached Durant, and he didn't hesitate to clap back.
"I don’t think the Knicks success has anything to do with me or Kyrie. An Organic nba team, what does that even mean in professional sports?" Durant tweeted on Sunday.
When another fan tried to explain Puccio's point to him, Durant took another shot at the insider.
"He’s just salty cuz the nets didn’t work out and he’s jealous that the Knicks fans are having fun while nets fans arent, so u know they gonna blame me and Kai for taking their joy away lol," Durant wrote.
The Durant-Irving era didn't work out in Brooklyn, failing to win a championship or reach the conference finals.
Meanwhile, the Knicks added pieces and made moves to build the gritty and competitive roster they have.
Kevin Durant's future holds multiple questions
Kevin Durant is still at the top of his game, and he remains one of the most efficient and dominant scorers in the game.
However, that hasn't translated into success since he left the Golden State Warriors in 2019, failing to add another title to his résumé.
Durant also has a long history of power struggles with coaches and front offices, and given his recent history of injuries and steep salary, whoever trades for him could be considered taking a risky bet.
The Phoenix Suns will reportedly look to dump his salary after unsuccessfully trying to trade him last season, and with the Houston Rockets withdrawing themselves from the race to get him, it'll be interesting to see where he lands next season.
