"Just shameful! Pat Riley will consider this a disgrace!" - Skip Bayless minces no words after Miami Heat's shambolic Game 2 against Boston Celtics sees them suffer blowout defeat

Skip Bayless didn't mince words when reviewing the Miami Heat's dismal performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday. The Heat suffered a 102-127 blowout loss as the Celtics avenged their Game 1 defeat in style.

Miami trailed by as many as 34 points at one stage. Here's what Bayless tweeted after the match:

"Heat are scary bad tonight. No urgency, no effort, no tenacity. Halfhearted defense. No battling for loose balls. Putting up no fight on the boards. Just shameful. Pat Riley will consider this a disgrace."

The Miami Heat started the game with an 18-8 lead but could never find their way back into the contest. The Boston Celtics went on a 17-0 run late in the first quarter that propelled them to a 70-45 halftime lead.

The Celtics shot efficiently from all over the floor, especially during the first half. They converted 58.1% of their field-goal attempts, including 12 of 19 from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Heat struggled to match Boston's offensive masterclass, shooting only 40.9% from the field and six of 19 from 3-point land entering the break.

Boston Celtics return to full strength in blowout win over Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics returned to full strength and flexed their prowess as one of the best two-way teams in the NBA in Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

The absence of veterans Marcus Smart and Al Horford played a big role in their second-half collapse in the previous outing. However, they delivered impressive performances on both ends of the floor on Thursday.

Smart scored 24 points, shooting five threes while registering 12 assists, nine rebounds and three assists. He had the highest bo +/- score among the starters (+31).

Meanwhile, Horford had 10 points on 100% shooting. He also tallied three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Marcus Smart finishes one rebound shy of triple-double in return from foot injury.



24 PTS

12 AST

9 REB

3 STL

40 MIN

Smart and Horford took some invaluable pressure off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who struggled to perform to their potential in the last match.

Tatum scored 27 points on just 13 attempts, while Jaylen Brown recorded 24 points and eight rebounds on 52% shooting.

The Boston Celtics had six players scoring in double-digits. They buried the Miami Heat with their elite 3-point shooting, making 20 of 40 shots from the arc. The two teams will now head to TD Garden for the next two matches.

The Celtics have an excellent chance to go 3-1 up due to homecourt advantage in those games. However, the Heat are a gritty team, so Boston will have to stay on their toes to prevent Eric Spoelstra's men from avenging their home defeat in Game 2.

