"Just because of the Steph narrative" - Kevin Garnett on Steph Curry's momentum and championship pedigree, and how it can carry Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals

Kevin Garnett believes Steph Curry's narrative can propel the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals. While in a conversation with former NBA star Jamal Crawford on the KG Certified show, the Celtics legend had nothing but praise for the Dubs and the kind of squad they have built.

Kevin Garnett, the 2008 NBA champion, had the following to say to Crawford regarding Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors and the narrative surrounding them this season.

"Steph has the narrative to not only win the MVP, but that type of momentum can carry your team to the finals. Klay coming back, great addition. I love Wiggs play."

Garnett then went on to say that the culture that has been built in Golden State is one of "championship pedigree." Garnett reckons that mentality has now rubbed off on Wiggins and is coming through in his play.

"I think that that curation of championship pedigree that they've created up there is rubbing off on JaVale McGee, Zaza, their whole coaching does something right and I'm seeing it actually affect Wiggs."

Is Kevin Garnett's assessment of Steph Curry and the Warriors championship momentum accurate?

There is no denying Garnett's in-game greatness. He was an absolute beast on the court. A 15-time All-Star, KG won his first and only championship with the Boston Celtics in his very first year with the team. However, the best days of his career came in a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, where he won 4 rebounding titles and his one and only MVP award.

The purpose of listing a few of Garnett's achievements is to highlight his brilliance as a player and as an individual who understands the ins-and-outs of the game. Garnett not only has the experience of playing in three finals but he also knows what it takes to win a ring. His insight with regards to the game of basketball and life in the league is invaluable.

If one were to take a look at the kind of season Golden State and Steph Curry are having and what they will need to do to reach the finals. There is a high probability that the Warriors, if they reach the Conference Finals, will come up against a familiar foe in the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have an exceptional squad and are currently leading the entire league.

As Kevin Garnett pointed out, it seems that Steph Curry's narrative and championship pedigree has rubbed onto his other teammates. Jordan Poole is having a career-best season. He is shooting 44% from the field and landing 2.5 threes per game while averaging 16.8 points a night.

Andrew Wiggins, who was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, is averaging 18.1 points per game, while averaging 48% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the three-point line.

Every piece in Golden State's arsenal knows their purpose and their role. Having a veteran champion who knows what it takes to win it all is an invaluable experience. Although Klay and Green are both such veterans as well, Steph Curry is the team's undeniable leader and despite his recent slump, he has proven his brilliance.

This current Golden State Warriors squad is well aware of what they will need to do to win an NBA championship. The Suns may be a formidable opponent but the Dubs have already proven their ability to beat them by winning two of their three contests this season.

