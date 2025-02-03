"Just straight into it": Lakers fans up in arms as Luka Doncic flexes LA sign upon arriving in City of Angels

Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles following his blockbuster midseason trade and the fans of the Purple and Gold were eager to embrace their new superstar. In the latest video going viral on Twitter and Instagram, the Slovenian superstar was seen touching down in LA and linking up with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

The 16-second clip saw him pose with the GM for pictures and even flex the iconic LA sign to add to the hype. Safe to say, Lakers fans were pumped with the move as the post buzzed with comments and welcome messages.

And the comments poured in.

"Just straight into it"

Another fan added:

"Well that was quick"

One of the fans believed Luka Doncic to the Lakers was meant to be:

"Fate(?) is giving him an opportunity to be a storied player for a storied franchise - I wish him the best."

The LA sign talk continued:

"They already got him throwing up the LA sign

Rob Pelinka's peace sign didn't go unnoticed either.

"Why Rob throw up a peace sign like that lol"

The Lakers will now have a supercharged offense with LeBron James and Luka Doncic when the latter suits up for the side after recovering from his calf injury. While the hype is real, it's interesting to see how it all pans out for the Lakers and the young global superstar.

