"Just a terrible decision" - NBA fans erupt as Spurs snub Becky Hammon for Gregg Popovich successor

It's the end of an era for the San Antonio Spurs. On Friday, long-time coach Gregg Popovich stepped down from his position and will transition to a full-time role as the team's president of basketball operations.

In his place, acting coach Mitch Johnson will take over as the permanent head coach. This move sidelines Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who was seen as a potential successor to Popovich. Hammon was Popovich's assistant coach from 2014 to 2021.

Fans on social media have reacted to the report. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) called out San Antonio for snubbing Hammon for the role.

A fan wrote,

"Just a terrible decision to give it to Mitch when Becky Hammon is available. Or even Mike Malone. This is an atrocious hire."

Other fans had the same opinion:

"Why not pull Becky Hammon back in?" a fan tweeted.

"Should be Becky. Just saying," a fan added.

"What a terrible decision. Ya’ll aren’t a serious franchise," a fan commented.

One fan asked the supporters of the organization to give Johnson a chance:

"Let’s give Mitch a chance he hasn’t even had 1 full season of being the Spurs Head Coach. Remember Pops 1st season with the Spurs was 17-47 so let’s just give Mitch Johnson a chance and see what he’s capable of," a fan tweeted.

Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November. He led them to five league titles and is the league's leader in regular-season wins (1,442).

Mitch Johnson, as acting coach, led the Spurs to a 31-45 record. He has been with the organization for the past decade as an assistant coach.

Gregg Popovich releases statement following end of role as coach

Gregg Popovich's time as the league's longest-tenured coach has ended. He released a statement following the end of his role and transition to team president.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich began his career with the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant under Larry Brown in 1988. He joined their front office in 1994 and took over as head coach in December 1996.

He ends his career as the winningest coach in NBA history, 18 straight 50-win seasons, 170 playoff wins and a three-time NBA Coach of the Year.

