"Just wasn't his time": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops grateful message after Alijah Arenas' safe return 

Laura Govan, the ex of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, shared a message on Thursday as five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas was reportedly out of the hospital a week after being involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles.
"THANK YOU TRULY FOR ALLLLLLLLLLLL YOUR PRAYERS. Although close, it just wasn't his time. Thank you God, gor giving my baby a second chance," Govan wrote, tagging several family members' Instagram accounts.
On April 24, several reports surfaced that the 18-year-old basketball prospect was involved in a serious accident. In a statement, the Arenas family said that Alijah was driving a Tesla Cybertruck in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. He reportedly lost control and drove straight to a fire hydrant and a tree.
Arenas was rushed to a hospital and was placed in an induced coma. According to the family, Arenas did not suffer any "major injury." The official cause of the car crash has not been revealed.
Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan dated for 12 years until 2014. Aside from Alijah, the couple share three other children: Louisville Cardinals guard Izela, first-year high schooler Hamiley and middle school prodigy Aloni.
Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas shared a statement about their son Alijah Arenas being released from the hospital
On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital. He shared the family's statement that the young Arenas is recuperating "comfortably under close watch." They also said that the 18-year-old was in "high spirits."
"The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits. The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah's healing and well-being," the statement said, in part.
The family also expressed their gratitude amid the outpouring of support for the young basketball star.
Alijah Arenas attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles and has committed to the USC Trojans in January.
