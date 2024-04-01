“Just in time for the playoff memes”: Sixers fans gear up for Joel Embiid’s return against OKC

After being out for over two months, Joel Embiid is reportedly close to making his return to the Philadelphia 76ers. While some fans were excited by this news, others decided to poke fun at the reigning MVP.

News surfaced Monday morning regarding the return of Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers star is expected to play at some point this week, with Tuesday against the Thunder possibly being his first game back.

With one of the league's top stars on the brink of returning, NBA fans poured into the comments of this post. Some made jokes about Joel Embiid's playoff performances, and others joked that this report was part of April Fool's day.

After winning MVP last year, Embiid managed to come back even more dominant this season. Before getting injured, he was in the midst of a potentially historic offensive season. The Sixers big man has played in just 35 games this year. In that time, he averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Without Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers have dropped to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Their record sits at 40-35, just two games behind the sixth place Indiana Pacers.

What are Joel Embiid's career stats in the postseason?

The timing of Joel Embiid's return could not be better for the Philadelphia 76ers. They're slated to get their superstar big man back with two weeks to go until the postseason gets underway. This gives them a window of opportunity to try and salvage this injury-ridden year for them.

As some NBA fans commented, Embiid has caught himself on the wrong side of playoff memes. While he's proven to be nothing short of dominant in the regular season, he's had some performances to forget at the next stage.

In his eight-year career, Embiid has played in a total of 56 postseason games. His averages for the playoffs sit at 23.7 PPG and 9.8 RPG on 46.1% shooting from the field.

One playoff outing Embiid would like to forget came last season against the Boston Celtics. After missing the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the All-Star big man came back and helped the Sixers secure a 3-2 lead. The series ended up going seven games, with Philly eventually being eliminated.

The big story from that game was Jayson Tatum making history with 51 points in an elimination game. As for Embiid, he finished with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting. James Harden struggled even more, posting just nine points in a Game 7.

It will be a tall task for Joel Embiid, but he finds himself with a chance to change the narrative around him in the postseason. Upon his return, he'll be called upon to lead the charge for the Sixers as they look to contend in the Eastern Conference.