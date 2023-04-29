"Just who he is this time of year"- Darvin Ham expects LeBron James to have a massive outing in Game 6

Darvin Ham pulled out LeBron James with roughly three minutes left in Game 5. "King James" finished the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but couldn't close out the Memphis Grizzlies.

Heading into Game 6, Ham had this to say about what he expects out of the four-time MVP:

“He’s done it for so many years, that’s just who he is this time of year. He's playing with a sense of urgency. He knows there's only so many of these he's gonna be able to participate in.”

LeBron James has had numerous incredible playoff performances over the last two decades. He had another one in Game 4 when he had the first 20-point and 20-rebound night of his career.

Ham is expecting "King James" to put on another show in front of Lakers fans and eliminate the gritty Memphis Grizzlies.

James, after Game 5, knew he wasn't playing to the level that basketball fans are accustomed to seeing from him:

“Tonight, I was sh—. And I’ll be better in Game 6.”

Friday night is Game 6 where Darvin Ham and Laker Nation will be intently watching to see if "King James" can deliver.

LeBron James is off to a hot start

After scoring just 15 points in Game 5, LeBron James has now scored 11 in 14 minutes, hitting 5-6 field goal attempts.

