"Just can't trade him" - NBA analyst makes feelings crystal clear on Lakers' $53,827,872 breakout star after Luka Doncic addition

The LA Lakers proved nobody is untouchable on their roster apart from LeBron James after they moved their franchise cornerstone, Anthony Davis, for a generational talent like Luka Doncic on Saturday. The Lakers have earlier had multiple names under that bracket, including breakout star Austin Reaves.

The fourth-year guard, who signed a $53,827,872 contract in the 2023 offseason is having a career year, averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists (all career highs). Reaves has shone since being promoted to a starting point guard position. Since Christmas Day, he's eighth in the NBA in assists per game, averaging 7.7 apg, ranking among numerous All-Stars.

However, Luka Doncic's blockbuster addition to the Lakers roster has raised concerns about Reaves' fit in the backcourt next to the Slovenian. The duo can be good team defenders but are serviceable at best when left on an island. On the contrary, Reaves' offensive ceiling makes him an enticing prospect on the floor next to Doncic and LeBron James.

NBA analyst Jason Timpf is intrigued by that fit, especially after Reaves put up another massive performance for LA in its 122-97 mauling of the Clippers on Tuesday. Reaves dropped 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists, shooting 7 of 13. He became the first Lakers guard since Kobe Bryant to tally 10+ points in 28 consecutive games. Bryant achieved the feat in the 2012-13 season.

"I’m watching Austin tonight and thinking you just can’t trade him," Timpf tweeted on Tuesday. "He’s going to play off of Luka and LeBron so well. And he’ll be great with Luka after LeBron is done."

Austin Reaves has the highest trade value of any player apart from LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the Lakers roster. He's earning a team-friendly $12,976,362 salary this season. Reaves as an asset could help the Lakers address other positional needs, especially at the center spot. The Lakers lack depth there after Anthony Davis' departure.

Making the case for and against Lakers trading Austin Reaves after Luka Doncic trade

Austin Reaves has been tremendous for the LA Lakers this season. Until Anthony Davis got traded, he was seemingly forming a new big three with LA alongside the star big man and LeBron James. All three players brought different skill sets, making them perfect fits next to each other.

However, Luka Doncic will seemingly take over the league guard role for the Lakers from Austin Reaves, who has certified himself as a starting-caliber player. Even if they start together, the Lakers might be exposed defensively. They already don't have a reliable big man protecting the rim and can't ask much from a 40-year-old LeBron James, who carries a significant burden on offense.

It is one of the major factors, which make Reaves expendable. His trade value is also peaking and can be used to acquire a top-end role player. The Lakers can potentially also preserve their 2031 first-round pick. After this season, Reaves will be eligible for a lucrative contract extension, entering the final guaranteed year of his current deal.

He might receive massive offers if he doesn't extend and opts out in 2026-27 so the Lakers may have concerns about Reaves leaving for free if they can't match offers from a team with cap space.

On the other hand, Lakers first-year coach JJ Redick is seemingly finding creative ways to work around the roster holes. Despite glaring weaknesses, he's led the Lakers to a 29-19 record this season, firmly established at the fifth spot in the West. They are 5-1 without Anthony Davis, including Tuesday's contest against the Clippers.

Lakers are 2nd in defensive ratings over the past 10 games

Austin Reaves has been an excellent team defender. Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt's return has been a huge boost for LA's switching schemes. Dorian Finney-Smith, who joined the team in December, has also relieved pressure off the Lakers' weaker defenders with his ability to guard multiple frontcourt positions.

Gabe Vincent has also come into his own lately, compensating for Reaves' deficiencies in one-on-one situations. The Lakers can flip other pieces in a multi-team trade to acquire a center and another bigger perimeter stopper by flipping Vincent and Rui Hachimura's contracts with the 2031 pick.

Retaining Austin Reaves could arguably make the Lakers the best half-court offensive team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the floor. Reaves has played off the ball for majority of his Lakers career before this season. It won't be a new role for him.

Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt can provide good balance in those lineups with their defense. If the Lakers add another perimeter defender and a defensive center by moving Hachimura and Vincent, it would make even more sense for LA to retain Reaves.

The Lakers would also lack a backup point guard if they trade Reaves for a defensive guard or a center, making the case against him getting traded.

