"Just trade him": Warriors fans losing patience after Steph Curry and veterans' reported major concern about Jonathan Kuminga 

Steph Curry and Warriors veterans Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are reportedly concerned about one aspect of Jonathan Kuminga's return. There's a growing possibility that the former lottery pick will return on a $7.9 million qualifying offer. If he does, Kuminga will hold the leverage for the rest of the season.He won't yield significant returns on a trade, which won't be possible without Kuminga's permission because of an implied no-trade clause. Potential suitors will also prefer waiting until 2026 to secure his services, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.There will be questions regarding Kuminga's buy-in into such an arrangement, especially considering his desire to start and play in a contract year. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Warriors' veterans have concerns about Kuminga's mentality as they compete for a championship.&quot;I think they're wondering about Jonathan Kuminga's buy-in if he comes back on the qualifying offer,&quot; Slater said on Friday's NBA Today segment (1:28). &quot;And their curiosity is, can this thing get done, where Jonathan Kuminga can come back and be a part of this team, really without an agenda trying to push forward.&quot; The Warriors fan base, already riled up over the front office's patience with the Jonathan Kuminga situation, seemed more frustrated after Steph Curry and the veterans' reported stance on him accepting the qualifying offer.Here's how they reacted to it:🚁 @SplashWRLD_LINKOnce dec 15 comes can he please go. @stephenistLINKlmao bro wasn’t even bought in when he was playing for a contract we all know the answer to this𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑙 @fruidsaladLINKJust trade him omg he doesn’t even want to be part of the team anymoreSports Stats &amp;amp; Propaganda @NBAPropaganda_LINKBeyond embarrassing for the warriors FONoah 🏀 @NoahF31511LINKSteve Kerr shouldn’t play him at all. Just let him sit on the bench.Melum @frankheenryLINKWhat can Kuminga consistently do apart from dunk the basketball? This is horrible to see from the warriors. I will take any 32 year old in this league that can defend and space the floor for kumingaWarriors desperately pushing for Jonathan Kuminga to sign a deal The Golden State Warriors desperately need Jonathan Kuminga to sign a new contract instead of accepting the qualifying offer. They have pushed for a two-year $45 million deal, but Kuminga's camp has refused it for multiple reasons. The Warriors want to include a team option, while Kuminga is pushing for a player option.Golden State has also demanded that he waive the implied no-trade clause. The Warriors want him on a new deal so that he can be tradeable. A qualifying offer limits the Warriors' ability to replenish their wing depth by adding players in the $20-25 million salary range, who can make an immediate impact.As Slater mentioned, there will be concerns about Kuminga's motivations on $7.9 million deal, considering he will have all the leverage required in the 2026 free agency. Ultimately, this directly hinders the Warriors' push for a championship due to their inability to retool their roster midseason without value contracts.