  "Just trade him": Warriors fans losing patience after Steph Curry and veterans' reported major concern about Jonathan Kuminga 

"Just trade him": Warriors fans losing patience after Steph Curry and veterans' reported major concern about Jonathan Kuminga 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:36 GMT
&quot;Just trade him&quot;: Warriors fans losing patience after Steph Curry and veterans
"Just trade him": Warriors fans losing patience after Steph Curry and veterans' reported major concern about Jonathan Kuminga

Steph Curry and Warriors veterans Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are reportedly concerned about one aspect of Jonathan Kuminga's return. There's a growing possibility that the former lottery pick will return on a $7.9 million qualifying offer. If he does, Kuminga will hold the leverage for the rest of the season.

He won't yield significant returns on a trade, which won't be possible without Kuminga's permission because of an implied no-trade clause. Potential suitors will also prefer waiting until 2026 to secure his services, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

There will be questions regarding Kuminga's buy-in into such an arrangement, especially considering his desire to start and play in a contract year. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Warriors' veterans have concerns about Kuminga's mentality as they compete for a championship.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think they're wondering about Jonathan Kuminga's buy-in if he comes back on the qualifying offer," Slater said on Friday's NBA Today segment (1:28).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"And their curiosity is, can this thing get done, where Jonathan Kuminga can come back and be a part of this team, really without an agenda trying to push forward."
The Warriors fan base, already riled up over the front office's patience with the Jonathan Kuminga situation, seemed more frustrated after Steph Curry and the veterans' reported stance on him accepting the qualifying offer.

Here's how they reacted to it:

Warriors desperately pushing for Jonathan Kuminga to sign a deal

The Golden State Warriors desperately need Jonathan Kuminga to sign a new contract instead of accepting the qualifying offer. They have pushed for a two-year $45 million deal, but Kuminga's camp has refused it for multiple reasons. The Warriors want to include a team option, while Kuminga is pushing for a player option.

Golden State has also demanded that he waive the implied no-trade clause. The Warriors want him on a new deal so that he can be tradeable. A qualifying offer limits the Warriors' ability to replenish their wing depth by adding players in the $20-25 million salary range, who can make an immediate impact.

As Slater mentioned, there will be concerns about Kuminga's motivations on $7.9 million deal, considering he will have all the leverage required in the 2026 free agency. Ultimately, this directly hinders the Warriors' push for a championship due to their inability to retool their roster midseason without value contracts.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

