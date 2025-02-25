"Just tryna get the bag" - NBA fans react as Pacers fan sues Patrick Beverley for causing 'humiliation' in scuffle

Patrick Beverley has not played in an NBA game since the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Nevertheless, the 12-year NBA veteran is in the headlines once more, as two fans from Indiana plan to sue him.

The fans are suing Beverley and the Bucks for "medical expenses, mental anguish humiliation and lost wages" after the guard threw a basketball into the stands during the 2024 playoff game between Milwaukee and Indiana last May.

Fans have reacted strongly to the situation, confused as to why they took so long to file the lawsuit and assuming that they are only doing so to win money from the case.

Beverley, who has not played for the Milwaukee Bucks since losing the series against the Pacers, has been named a defendant alongside the team and assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.

Fans took to social media to react to the news, with some poking fun on the situation.

"D*** I wish an nba player would throw a ball at me. This is free money 😭" said one fan.

"Suing for humiliation is crazy," another fan commented.

Other fans took stances against Patrick Beverley, calling him out for his actions.

"Sue that bum for everything," said one fan.

"Pat bev gonna pat bev," joked another.

"I mean he threw the ball into the stands at FANS. He had to see this coming, you skate out anything you want because your nba player," stated one fan.

Patrick Beverley has a history of conflict with players and fans

This isn't the first time Patrick Beverley has been the subject of ire among fans. His tenacious play and manner of conduct have made him one of the more divisive role players in recent NBA history. He has been accused of many offenses, from hurting fans in the crowd last year to intentionally trying to hurt his opponents in high-level games.

In addition to his play on the court in the NBA and, more recently, in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, Beverley has grown a following on social media. His podcast, The Pat Bev Pod, has amassed a large following as Beverley has continued to express his opinions on the basketball world.

Although the lawsuit between Beverley and the Indiana Pacers fans is in its early stages, he won't back down if the guard's career is any indication.

