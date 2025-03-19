"Just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to get hurt" - Stephen A. Smith gives negative opinion on Clippers' postseason hopes despite improbable win over Cavs

On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers managed to score a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite knocking off one of the NBA's top teams, one longtime analyst isn't sold on the team's ability to compete come the postseason.

Ad

LA's impressive victory on their home floor would not have been possible if not for the stellar play of Kawhi Leonard. The former Finals MVP did a little bit of everything, ending the night with 33 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Also getting strong outings from Ivica Zubac and James Harden, LA managed to hand the Cavs just their 12th loss of the season.

While on First Take Wednesday morning, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the Clippers taking down the red-hot Cavaliers. He feels the win means nothing for their playoff hopes, with Leonard's injury history being the biggest factor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The reason I'm not sold on the Clippers is because I'm just looking at my watch and just looking at the dates in the calendar and I'm just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to get hurt," Stephen A. said. "I know that come playoff time, he's not gonna be available."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Still with time to change their fate, LA currently finds themselves in the play-in tournament. If things remain the same, they'd have a chance to secure the No. 7 seed in a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is certainly the most favorable seed, with a young and inexperienced Houston Rockets team sitting at No. 2.

Skip Bayless has some faith in the LA Clippers after statement win vs Cavaliers

While Stephen A. Smith isn't changing his stance, the LA Clippers are making a believer of another major talking head in the basketball world. Following their win over the Cavaliers, Skip Bayless chimed in on X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on the team.

Ad

Similar to Stephen A., Bayless brought up Kawhi Leonard's health history. That said, he feels they could be a dark horse team in the West if the star forward holds up physically.

"Tonight against Cleveland, Kawhi looks like KAWHI LEONARD - dominant as ever. If his knees hold up - big if - BEWARE THE CLIPPERS."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Leonard was expected to miss the start of the season, many expected LA to plummet in the standings. However, thanks to strong play from James Harden and countless others, they managed to stay afloat and in the playoff hunt.

With the postseason looming, LA is looking like a nightmare matchup for any team in round one. Even though their stars are older, they have loads of playoff experience under their belt. Armed with a strong supporting cast, Leonard and Harden could certainly pull off a playoff upset depending on the matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback