"Just be a wild dog off the leash" - 3X NBA champ dissects why Jimmy Butler-Steph Curry duo will thrive on Warriors

After a months-long saga with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler finally finds himself on a new team. As he embarks on this journey, one former player touched on how this situation can get the most out of him.

For weeks, the Phoenix Suns were the primary team connected to Butler in trade rumors. However, it was a different Western Conference squad that ended up acquiring the All-Star forward. Following multiple failed pursuits, the Golden State Warriors landed a star-level running mate to pair with Steph Curry.

On Sunday, Dwyane Wade touched on Jimmy Butler making his way to the Warriors on his "The Why" podcast. The three-time champion thinks it could be a good fit because he won't have to worry about carrying a massive scoring load every night.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Jimmy that is just like a wild dog off the leash because he can now just be Jimmy," Wade said. "He don't have to worry about scoring 56 this night. Now he can, but now he can just be a wild dog off the leash. And that Jimmy is different. That Jimmy can be different, so I'm excited about that."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wade has a good understanding of the impact Butler brings to a team. The two spent one year together as teammates on the Chicago Bulls back in 2017.

Warriors new duo shines in Jimmy Butler's debut vs. Chicago Bulls

With Steph Curry still playing at a high level at this stage of his career, the Warriors were adamant about finding him a co-star. Based on how they looked in Jimmy Butler's debut, the new-look squad appears ready to make a playoff push.

Over the weekend, Butler made his debut on the road against one of his former teams. Led by the strong play of their new star duo, Golden State walked out with a 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Curry led the charge, finishing the night with 34 points and six assists. As for Jimmy Butler, he did a little bit of everything in his debut. In 28 minutes, he posted a stat line of 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. His biggest impact was his ability to draw fouls, going to the line a game-high 13 times.

Expand Tweet

After picking up a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, the Warriors remain undefeated in the Butler era. This roster is still in the honeymoon phase, but they've managed to hit the ground running impressively.

Competing for a championship will be tough. However, given their track records in the playoffs, Curry and Butler have turned the Warriors into a dark horse in the West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.