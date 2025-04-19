"JVG about to get all Alonzo Mourning on Joker" - NBA fans react hilariously as Nikola Jokic scrambles with Jeff Van Gundy for ball

Nikola Jokic had a moment with Jeff Van Gundy in the Denver Nuggets' 112-110 overtime win against the LA Clippers on Saturday. NBA fans reacted hilariously to the Clippers assistant trying to wrestle the ball from the Serbian center late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Nuggets were down 96-95 with less than 30 seconds left in regulation when Jamal Murray poked the ball from Kawhi Leonard. The referee ruled that the ball touched Leonard last, giving Denver possession of the ball. Jokic wanted to inbound quickly to avoid the possibility of the Clippers challenging the call.

JVG was trying to delay it while the Clippers' video staff were checking the play, though they didn't have a challenge at that point. So the two tussled for no reason but for the fans' entertainment.

NBA fans online reacted to the hilarious moment, with some even name-dropping Alonzo Mourning. They were getting flashbacks of how Jeff Van Gundy was holding on to Mourning's leg in Game 4 of the 1998 first-round matchup between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

"JVG about to get all Alonzo Mourning on Joker lol," a fan tweeted.

"Jokic must've not seen JVG's grip strength holding onto Alonzo Mourning," one fan commented.

"Van Gundy been practicing since Zo's leg thing, I see," another fan remarked.

"Don't test Van Gundy's grip. We all saw what he did to Alonzo's leg," a fan wrote.

"Joker can't take the ball from a 50 year old man is wild," one man quipped.

"Why is he struggling tho?" another fan asked.

Nikola Jokic did struggle to get the ball from Jeff Van Gundy, though another assistant also had his hand on it. Jokic possibly had flashbacks too, since he had the same tussle for the ball with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals.

Nikola Jokic takes over as coach in Nuggets' Game 1 win

Nikola Jokic takes over as coach in Nuggets' Game 1 win. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the most shocking things that happened in the NBA a couple of weeks ago was the Denver Nuggets' firing of coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. There were three games left in the regular season, and the postseason was looming.

The Nuggets named David Adelman as the interim coach, who relegated some of his duties to Nikola Jokic in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the LA Clippers. With less than five minutes left in regulation, Jokic had the clipboard and instructed his teammates on what they were going to run.

Expand Tweet

It paid off since the Nuggets got the 112-110 win over the Clippers, with Jokic finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. Aaron Gordon had 25 points and eight rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

