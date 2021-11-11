JWill talks about Buddy Hield as a fit for LA Lakers over Russell Westbrook, says he wonders "what this team would've been like if they had made that move"

Twelve games into the 2021-22 NBA season, and Russell Westbrook is yet to convince the NBA community of his ability to help the LA Lakers contend for a championship. Jay Williams, a TV sports analyst, has also publicly expressed his worry about whether Westbrook is a better fit for the Lakers than Buddy Hield.

In the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show, Williams stated categorically that even with Russell Westbrook at his best, perhaps the Lakers would have been better off with Buddy Hield considering his recent form.

"I do often wonder, even when Russ is playing at this degree at this level, what this team would have been like if they had made that move to get Buddy Hield."

The conversation started with Richard Jefferson, an NBA analyst, buttressing how important Westbrook is to this Lakers team.

"I know a lot of Laker fans have been questioning him, especially his star, and rightfully so. But ultimately when he gets going, when he plays at this level... and it wasn't great. I'm going to hold him to a championship standard, it wasn't great, but it was closer to the Russell Westbrook that he needs to be and that the team expects from him."

According to JWill, the game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday (November 10) was Russell Westbrook's best performance in a Lakers uniform. However, the veteran guard still has so much room for improvement. One factor that is a source of major concern is Westbrook's struggles protecting the ball.

Russell Westbrook has often flirted with the quadruple-double and came close to recording his second with the Lakers in only twelve games. In their 120-117 overtime win over the Miami Heat, Russ registered 25 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds and eight turnovers.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Russell Westbrook tonight:



25 Points

14 Assists

12 Rebounds

2 Blocks

1 Steal Russell Westbrook tonight: 25 Points 14 Assists 12 Rebounds 2 Blocks1 Steal https://t.co/jkojQ55aq4

By the numbers: Russell Westbrook and Buddy Hield's performances so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder passes around Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings.

Buddy Hield has a different skill set compared to Russell Westbrook, which is the crux of the argument. The general idea is that the Lakers have an exceptional offensive orchestrator in LeBron James and only need to fortify the team with elite shooters. This is where Russ struggles.

Westbrook is the king of triple-doubles in the league's history, with 187 in his 13-year career. That should give you an insight into the kind of player he is and how he can impact the game.

However, having three or four below-average shooters in the starting lineup is not pleasing to watch, which is where Hield comes in. Although his averages from beyond the arc have declined in the last two seasons, Hield remains an adept shooter.

So far in the 2021-22 season, Buddy is averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. In twelve games, the sharpshooter has only started two but is averaging 10.7 attempts per game.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, is averaging 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists but is shooting 28% from deep on 4.2 attempts per game. He is delivering on what he was brought in to do while leaving the shooting to the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk.

Nonetheless, Westbrook needs to do a better job protecting the ball, as these turnovers could prove costly come playoffs.

