Kaavia James Wade gets Disney princess themed birthday party, Miami Heat legend attends

Kaavia James Wade if the youngest child of Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. She recently celebrated her fifth birthday, with Disney princesses being the theme of the party.

Everyone in attendance dressed to fit the theme, including Dwyane Wade himself. Union posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story to capture moments from the party. Among the things to make the cup was a clip of the former NBA champion dancing with Kaavia James Wade while dressed up like a prince.

There was a large number of family and friends there to celebrate Kaavia, including a fellow Miami Heat legend. Wade posted a photo of himself, Udonis Haslem and Kaavia. The longtime Heat forward is enjoying his first year of retiriment after haning it up following a 20 year run in the NBA.

Despite being married for some time, Kaavia James Wade is the first child Wade and Union had together. Prior to her birth in 2018, the couple had been raising Wade's kids from a previous relationship. At age 46, Union had her first child through the use of a surrogate.

The two Miami Heat legends have a bond that goes beyond basketball

Udonis Haslem is know for being the culture setter for the Miami Heat, and instances like this are a testament to it. Him and Wade came up together in the NBA, and their bond goes beyond basketball. Being around to celebrate his kids shows just how loyal a person like Haslem is.

During their time with the Heat, Wade and Haslem had great success. From 2006 to 2013, they were a part of three championship teams. Wade eventually departed to play for his hometown Chicago Bulls, but Haslem remained loyal to the franchise that took a chance on him.

Many might view Wade as one of the greatest Heat players ever, but he doesn't see it that way. In fact, he feels Haslem had the best career of anyone to ever play for the Miami Heat. Even above Hall of Fame talents like LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

"He has had the greatest career in Miami Heat history. No one thought that would be the case when he first walked into that building," Wade said. "The franchise has had Shaq, Tim Hardaway, Alonzo [Mourning], LeBron, Chris Bosh—a line of Hall of Famers. But there’s one that stands above us all. That’s Udonis Haslem. How damn cool is it that kids growing up will want to have a career like his?"

Along with being close teammates on the court, Haslem is also the godfather to Kaavia James Wade.