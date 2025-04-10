Kai Cenat boldly snubs LeBron James to pick influencer with 38,495,390 subscribers

Kai Cenat appeared on a GQ Sports segment called This or That and one of his responses may draw the ire of a certain fanbase. In the segment, participants are asked to choose their preference between two items.
He was asked to choose between LeBron James and iShowSpeed. Cenat chose the influencer, who has amassed over 38 million subscribers on YouTube, over the four-time NBA champion and all-time leading scorer.
He explained his decision saying, “Speedy is my dog.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Though he does not quite have as massive of a following as IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat is far from an unknown on social media, as he has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube. His Twitch channel features 17 million followers, with personalities such as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Hart, Druski, Bryce James and LeBron (via FaceTime) all making appearances on his streams.
His massive social media fame has opened the doors for other opportunities, including appearing on "First Take," playing in the Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star weekend, and being added to NBA 2K25.
Kai Cenat talks about the first time he met LeBron James
Social media star Kai Cenat is unequivocally a LeBron James guy. He has had James’ youngest son Bryce on his popular Twitch stream, who then FaceTimed his famous father live on stream.
In his appearance on "Club Shay Shay," Cenat recalled the first time he met the basketball superstar, an experience that he said “he still can't believe”:
“When I first met LeBron, I was walking into the Team USA building, and I saw Steph, and he’s such a cool dude. I saw AD, Anthony Edwards, I'm walking with Joel Embiid, [he's] saying he's gonna cook me and I said, ‘Nah, I will cook you.’ [2:01:15]
"I saw a whole bunch of flashes going off. They were taking the Team USA photos [and] somebody tapped me and said, 'You wanna go meet LeBron? He's right there, about to go take his photos.' I said, ‘Do I!'
"So I go inside the thing [and] LeBron steps out and he's getting ready. I'm waiting patiently and he's over there taking pictures with his basketball, then his photographer is like, ‘Yo, LeBron, Kai wants to meet you.'"
Cenat was blown away when LeBron acknowledged his content, telling Shannon Sharpe that James told him, “I see everything that you're doing and I love it."
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.