Kai Cenat goes off on hilarious rant for getting dissed at Jaylen Brown Slam Dunk Contest appearance: "God damn JB"

Jaylen Brown's Slam Dunk Contest saw him and content creator Kai Cenat being roasted by former NFL champion and present ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe. The latter expressed his displeasure when Boston Celtics star Brown received a 47.6/50 as he jumped over Cenat seated in a chair.

Talking to Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on the 'Nightcap' podcast, the online streamer went off on a hilarious rant that left both in splits. After discussing Brown's performance at length with Sharpe, Cenat launched into a tirade after Brown enlisted his help.

"I thought I was gonna be standing up on the chair, but he thought we sit down. I was confused; I ain't know what to do. JB my man, my boy, but goddamn, JB, you should've had me standing up on that m**********r."

Earlier, Cenat had explained that he and Brown had been close friends for some time, so he didn't hesitate when the guard reached out to him to be a part of one of his dunks.

For those unaware, the dunk garnered quite the buzz but for the wrong reasons. After Jaylen Brown opted to jump over Cenat in the first round, he failed in the first attempt but succeeded in the second, only to be booed by fans.

Shannon Sharpe slams Jaylen Brown's Dunk Contest performance

While Shannon Sharpe's shot was at Jaylen Brown, it was Cenat who was caught in the middle of it. On Monday's edition of ESPN's 'First Take', the former NFL star ripped into Brown.

“Aaron Gordon jumped over Tacko Fall. Mac McClung jumped over Shaq. Jaylen Brown jumped over Kai Cenat in a seat. What am I supposed to do with that Stephen A.?

They should have gave him a two across the board. “(Cenat's) already 3-foot tall, you put him in a chair — now he 1'5″. And Jaylen Brown dunked over him, and he got 40+ points. Really, Stephen A?”

Brown bagged scores of 48, 47 and 47, tallying 47.6 on average, which was enough to pit him against reigning Dunk champion Mac McClung.

The judges' scores got Brown into the finals over New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin. But that didn't sit well with fans, especially after the forward propped up a 360-degree between-the-legs dunk in the second-round

Eventually, McClung defended his crown to win the Dunk Contest for a second straight year. As for Brown, the Celtics star will look to shrug off the criticism and put his sights back on the NBA championship.