"Kai, get the f**king ball" - Kyrie Irving recalls James Harden's words that pushed him to finish strong in the 4th quarter vs San Antonio Spurs

Following the Brooklyn Nets' 117-102 win against the San Antonio Spurs on the back of a strong fourth quarter outing by Kyrie Irving, the franchise found itself on a two-game winning streak.

At the postgame press conference, Irving addressed the reasoning behind his aggressive scoring in the fourth quarter. Irving said:

"I came out of halftime kinda with a deeper focus and that third quarter just flew by, in my opinion. Watching James (Harden) just be himself was very special. You can get easily caught up by just watching. You know, he's so great at just getting one-on-one and when he's feeling it. I mean, he just makes the game so much easier for everyone else."

He added:

"So I was just trying to get out of his way and then when I came to the bench, I felt like I took some shots that just weren't in alignment. I didn't get to my spots easy- as easy as I wanted to. Bench was supportive as we've ever been saying, 'It's gonna come. It's gonna come.' James yelled at me. It's not a negative yell. But he yelled at me."

"He was like, "Kai, get the f-ing ball!" in the third quarter after he had scored- I don't know how many he had scored, you know. So, I kinda took that personal and wanted to come out in the fourth quarter with an aggressive mindset and play off the flow of the offense."

On the back of a stellar game by James Harden, who recorded a triple-double of 37 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, the Brooklyn Nets also continued to enjoy the contributions of Kyrie Irving in his limited capacity.

Irving had 24 points for the night in 35 minutes of playing time. Recording 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, Irving led Brooklyn to an aggressive fourth quarter start as he knocked down seven points in a hurry to open up the game.

As the side continues to rally back to return to the top spot in the East, Kyrie Irving emerges as a significant difference maker in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving gives the Brooklyn Nets a much-needed competitve edge

Kyrie Irving attempts to score against two defenders

After a long period of staying out of the league due to existing vaccine mandates, Kyrie Irving made his return to the Brooklyn Nets in limited capacity on January 5th against the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets have only seen Irving play with the team on the road due to New York state laws on vaccination. However, Irving's return has been a welcome sight for fans of the franchise. In six appearances Kyrie Irving has made with Brooklyn, the team has enjoyed a 4-2 record.

While that number doesn't impress to a great extent, having Kyrie Irving back in the rotation definitely gives the Brooklyn Nets a competitive edge. Although it created chemistry issues early on, as the rotation continued to settle around superstar guard, the Brooklyn Nets saw the return of one of the most gifted scorers in the modern era.

Irving was a key factor in delivering the win for the Brooklyn Nets in their previous game as well. Recording 30 points against the Washington Wizards, the 29-year old guard is a significant addition to Brooklyn's offensive firepower.

As the side continues their road trip, the Nets will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, January 23rd. Hoping to see some consistency from their newly returned superstar, the Brooklyn Nets will also hope to stack another win to build on their win-streak.

