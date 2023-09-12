Kai Jones breaks silence on viral video scandal: "I was not On drugs or intoxicated”

According to fans, Charlotte Hornets star Kai Jones appeared to be intoxicated during an Instagram Live session earlier this month. Jones has played for the Hornets for two seasons now and hasn't exactly put up worthy figures to secure a spot on the roster in the seasons to come. With that in mind, trade speculations are now surfacing. However, Jones isn't worried about potentially being sent away.

Kai Jones expressed his enthusiasm about not being traded by Charlotte, but his behavior on his Instagram Live was questioned by those watching. While talking to the viewers, Jones was a little extra on his energy and seemed to struggle to speak. As a result, many started claiming that the Hornets star could've been drugged out during his live session. However, the 22-year-old has denied all the rumors.

"I was not on drugs or intoxicated. I was enjoying my night in my crib y’all bugging," Jones wrote on X.

Will the Charlotte Hornets trade Kai Jones?

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

Back in 2021, the New York Knicks drafted Kai Jones as the 19th overall pick and immediately traded him to the Charlotte Hornets. Since then, Jones hasn't exactly played a significant role for the Hornets. Last season, the Bahamian only played 46 games and averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 55.8% overall.

Jones' current value as a player is relatively low, which means Charlotte might no longer see a need for his services in the coming season. Readers should take this statement with a grain of salt though.

While Jones is confident that the management won't trade him away, it could still happen, given how the Hornets franchise is technically in its rebuilding phase. Michael Jordan recently sold the majority of his stake to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, which now makes the NBA legend a minority owner. Having that in mind, Plotkin and Schnall are likely to apply some major changes to the team.

Earlier this summer, the Hornets were able to secure the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. As a result, they were able to secure a solid prospect in Brandon Miller. With Miller playing for Charlotte this coming season, they now have two stars on the team, including LaMelo Ball. Given how things are shaping up for the Hornets, the management might make some major adjustments to the new duo's supporting cast.