Kai Sotto has been ruled out for the Philippines in a crucial stretch of its gear-up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Butch Antonio, the national team manager, confirmed on Monday that Sotto is not joining the team on its trip to China for two scheduled tune-up games this week.

According to Antonio, Sotto has chosen to stay home to rehabilitate his injured back.

Sotto suffered an apparent back spasm in his last NBA Summer League game for the Orlando Magic against the Boston Celtics.

Sotto left the game in the second quarter and never got back.

Upon returning to the Philippines, Sotto attended his national team's tune-up game against Ateneo De Manila University last week.

Ateneo used the tune-up as their own gear-up for the AsiaBasket Las Pinas Championship, which they eventually ruled.

Sotto also showed up in two Philippine team's practice sessions, the last of which was earlier Monday when he relayed his decision to coach Chot Reyes.

Kai Sotto-less Philippines battles Iran, Senegal

With Kai Sotto out, the Philippines will bank on June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, and AJ Edu to man the middle when they take on Iran and Senegal from Aug. 2 to 6.

Lebanon was invited as well but the team will instead play in the International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi where they will face Egypt, Mexico, Greece, and the United States.

The Philippine national team flies to China on Tuesday, but Jordan Clarkson will only follow suit by the weekend.

Reyes previously asked Clarkson to come in earlier, but both Clarkson's camp and Reyes agreed to have him arrive by Aug. 6.

Reyes said that two more friendlies are coming up after the China trip so that Clarkson would be able to catch up with his system for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The concern right now, however, is on Kai Sotto, whose seven-foot-three frame is needed to contain Dominican Republic's bigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Al Horford when the Philippines battles Dominican Republic right on the FIBA Basketball World Cup opening night on Aug. 25.

