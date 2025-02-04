Kanye West drops Steph Curry analogy to address Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake: "That man might get 200 points"

Rapper Kanye West sees Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in Drake. West made an interesting analogy about the beef between the Canadian rapper and Kendrick Lamar. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Lamar's diss track for the rapper, "Not Like Us," won in all five categories it was nominated in.

The song won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video. Last year, the two rappers had a back-and-forth and made diss tracks about each other. The final song that has yet to receive a response from Drake was "Not Like Us," which became an instant hit and has now gained one billion streams on Spotify.

After sweeping the awards night, fans had questions about Drake. West, who had an interview after the Grammys, addressed the feud between the two icons. The genius behind the song "Heartless" was asked if Lamar finished off the Canadian rapper.

“For now. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. He might drop 200 points in one song,” West answered.

Drake has yet to respond to Lamar's diss track. As the song continues to remain relevant, the celebrity filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group in January. In his suit, he accused the record label of defamation for promoting Lamar's diss track.

Steph Curry shares a wholesome moment with Drake

Since the start of Lamar and Drake's beef, NBA stars have started to take sides. Athletes and celebrities from Los Angeles like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook have rocked with the artist behind "Backseat Freestyle." Others, like Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns, named the Canadian artist as their pick.

However, two of the biggest stars in the league have been split in taking sides. The LA Lakers star LeBron James was seen attending Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in June 2024. Since then, there have been talks that James' relationship with Drake has been tarnished.

However, not all the stars have left Drake's side. In January, Warriors' Steph Curry was seen having a wholesome moment with the Canadian star in one of their games against the Toronto Raptors, the rapper's favorite team.

In August 2024, during an interview with GQ, Curry was asked to choose between the two artists. According to him, he's always been a fan of Drake and he continues to show his support.

“I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time. I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely,” Curry said.

Curry also revealed that he got tired of Lamar's song during his time with the Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

